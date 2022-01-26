Arsenal want Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz after missing out on Bruno Guimaraes - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal could switch their search for a defensive midfielder to Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz after apparently dropping out of the contest to sign Lyon star Bruno Guimaraes.

Image: Douglas Luiz has interest from Arsenal

Ousmane Dembele is set to open talks with Paris Saint-Germain after his agent leaked the fact that the French giants had been in contact with him.

Rangers midfielder Juninho Bacuna is set to leave Ibrox and sign for Birmingham City.

DAILY STAR

Bayern Munich and Germany great Thomas Muller has emerged as a shock transfer target for Newcastle United and one other Premier League team according to reports in Germany.

Chelsea have been forced to expand the away dressing room at Stamford Bridge after complaints from Premier League rivals including Liverpool and Brighton about cramped conditions.

Manchester United have been urged to appoint "perfect fit" Zinedine Zidane as their next manager by former Old Trafford favourite Louis Saha.

DAILY MAIL

Jesse Lingard is furious with Manchester United after revelations that any deal to loan him to Newcastle United would cost the St James' Park club more than £1m a week because of a significant survival bonus.

Image: Jesse Lingard is angry with Manchester United over a failed loan move

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal could turn their attentions to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen if they are unable to beat Juventus to the signing of Dusan Vlahovic.

THE TIMES

Arsenal face having to pay Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the remainder of the season, and possibly beyond, because none of his suitors are willing to meet his full £300,000 weekly wage.

Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is putting off suitors with his high wages

THE SUN

Manchester United and Chelsea are on red alert after reports in Spain hinted that Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has turned down the offer of a new contract beyond 2023.

Tottenham could use Giovani Lo Celso as bait to try and beat Newcastle United to the signing of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

Tanguy Ndombele is holding out for interest from Paris Saint-Germain despite Tottenham reportedly accepting a second offer from Valencia.

Defender Niklas Sule, who has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle, has rejected a further contract offer from Bayern Munich and has opened talks with an "unnamed club".

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Cesar Azpilicueta's demands for a three-year contract are proving to be the stumbling block in his negotiations with Chelsea.

Image: Cesar Azpilicueta wants a three-year deal from Chelsea

The Premier League and UEFA are taking legal advice over the use of images and their trophies in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) being promoted by John Terry and other big names in English football.

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Hungarian wonderkid Zalan Vancsa, a 17-year-old winger who plays for MTK Budapest.

English cricket faces losing major sponsors as reaction continues into Tuesday's parliamentary hearing into the racism scandal in the sport.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Alloa will appeal against any suspension handed down to Mouhamed Niang for his red-card tackle against Celtic new signing Yosuke Ideguchi last weekend.