Aaron Ramsey: Could Welshman still cut it in Premier League amid Burnley interest?

Could Aaron Ramsey still cut it in the Premier League? And what would he bring to Burnley were he to move to Turf Moor? Sky Sports' Jack Wilkinson looks at the midfielder's time with Juventus and Wales for answers...

Ramsey's Juventus adventure

Ramsey was widely applauded for taking the leap to go and play overseas, and its a decision which has almost certainly been vindicated.

Despite not quite hitting the levels he did in his final season at Arsenal, Ramsey's first two campaigns at Juventus under Maurizio Sarri and then Andrea Pirlo were a success and saw the Welshman win Serie A, Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup titles.

Image: How Aaron Ramsey has fared in two-and-a-half-seasons at Juventus

Issues have cropped up this season under Massimiliano Allegri, however, mainly in the form of injuries, which have limited him to just three Serie A appearances this season.

In fact, Ramsey has missed 17 games missed this season, as many as he did in his first two seasons combined at Juventus.

Ramsey will undoubtedly look back at his time at Juventus, the success he's enjoyed, and the opportunity to experience a new footballing culture, fondly, but for a player aged 31, and with a decent chunk of his career remaining, he cannot be appearing as infrequently as he has.

With Juventus reportedly keen to get Ramsey's hefty salary off the wage bill, moving on from the club could be one which suits both club and player.

Could Ramsey still cut it in the Premier League?

We get a better indication of the prowess Ramsey still possesses, and his possible suitability to Burnley, if we study his performances for Wales since he moved to Juventus.

Image: Aaron Ramsey's has remained a potent threat for Wales throughout his spell at Juventus

Remarkably, Ramsey has scored more goals for his country, 13, since moving to Juventus than he actually has for Juventus, and that's despite playing three times the number of Serie A games.

If you throw into the mix that Burnley set up in a low block similar to Wales, a system in which Ramsey thrives as the talisman for his country, Burnley's interest makes even more sense, and it could be a match made in heaven.

Would Ramsey upgrade Burnley?

In terms of his name and reputation alone, three-time FA Cup winner Ramsey would definitely sprinkle some stardust on Sean Dyche's squad, which has earned the somewhat harsh tag of Premier League mercenaries over the years.

But as for whether Ramsey would be an upgrade on the options already at Turf Moor is very much up for debate.

Image: How Aaron Ramsey compares against Burnley's current midfield options

If we compare Ramsey to Maxwel Cornet, who has been a revelation since joining the Clarets for a club-record £12.9m in August 2021, the Frenchman has scored more league goals during this campaign than Ramsey has in two-and-and-half seasons at Juventus.

Meanwhile, Burnley midfielders Ashley Westwood and Dwight McNeil have had more goal involvements than Ramsey has registered over the same two-and-a-half-season period.

It's certainly not a given that Ramsey will come in and instantly resolve Burnley's relegation fears but, with just five days to go until Deadline Day, the Clarets have to weigh up whether his form for Juventus and Wales is enough to convince them he's a calculated gamble worth taking.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As speculation around his potential departure away from Juventus during the January transfer window intensifies, we take a look at Aaron Ramsey's greatest Premier League goals

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the goalless draw between Arsenal and Burnley in the Premier League

Follow every Burnley game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Burnley latest? Bookmark our Burnley news page, check out Burnley's fixtures and Burnley's latest results, watch Burnley goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Burnley games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Burnley as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.