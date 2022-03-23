Paul Pogba: Aston Villa and Newcastle eyeing shock move for Manchester United midfielder - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Newcastle and Aston Villa are eyeing a shock move for Paul Pogba after the midfielder admitted he has wasted five years at Manchester United.

UFC star Conor McGregor has been charged by Irish police after being arrested for alleged dangerous driving.

Joe Root has admitted he might be going into his last game as England captain in the final Test against West Indies in Grenada.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona are struggling to meet Leeds' £60m asking price for Raphinha, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

William Saliba has hinted he may look to stay at Marseille instead of returning to Arsenal following a successful loan spell with the French club.

DAILY MIRROR

Juventus are interested in re-signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United as well as making a move for Anthony Martial.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left him needing stitches after a tackle in Sunday's El Clasico.

DAILY STAR

Former Portsmouth and Sunderland star Sulley Muntari is enjoying a career swansong in his native Ghana - three years after he last kicked a ball.

THE TELEGRAPH

UEFA chiefs will hold crisis talks before attempting to dismiss the Russian Football Union's application to rival the UK and Ireland's bid to stage Euro 2028.

Bidders for Chelsea are braced to find out which of them have been shortlisted to take control of the club with Todd Boehly's group expected to be among the finalists.

Emma Raducanu has revealed that she wants to play into her 30s but admits her first challenge is "getting through this season in one piece".

The Six Nations has come under pressure to act over a number of controversial head injuries during the championship from rugby's leading players' union.

SCOTTISH SUN

Steve Clarke has admitted to serious doubts that Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine will take place on its rescheduled early June date.