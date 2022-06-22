Tottenham to rival Arsenal for Raphinha signing - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Tottenham are ready to rival Arsenal in the race for Raphinha - but both clubs could miss out on the Leeds star.

Arsenal are ready to shelve a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer after having second thoughts about the Everton star.

Manchester United are in pole position to land Christian Eriksen - after Tottenham backed away from re-signing the former Spurs forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly concerned about a lack of transfer activity from Manchester United and could even leave the club before the end of the window.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Liverpool's former transfer guru Michael Edwards as the Premier League giants look to strengthen their recruitment operations.

Former Barcelona director Toni Freixa has slammed his former club's attempts to sell fans 'smoke' as he warned them big-money signings will not arrive at the Nou Camp this summer.

THE SUN

Chelsea transfer target Ousmane Dembele has reportedly told Barcelona boss Xavi that he would like to stay at the Nou Camp.

Arsenal fear they could be left stuck with flop Nicolas Pepe this summer.

Brandon Williams can leave Manchester United for £10m.

THE TIMES

Michael Edwards, the architect of Liverpool's recent successes in the transfer market, is among the options being considered by Chelsea to become their new sporting director.

Raheem Sterling will only consider leaving Manchester City if he is able to play regular first-team football at a club competing for the Champions League and the biggest domestic trophies.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have reportedly offered Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus a contract worth around £264,000-a-week to move to the Emirates.

Manchester United are reportedly open to offers of just £20m for Anthony Martial - but accept even that fee may deter suitors.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United's summer frustrations have been worsened by Derby County starlet Malcolm Ebiowei's decision to snub a move to Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest have found a breakthrough in talks to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen want to add Liam Boyce to their summer signing spree - but face competition for the Hearts hitman from Ipswich Town.

Manchester United are in talks with former Kilmarnock and Ross County keeper Daniel Bachmann.

DAILY RECORD

Argentinian Alexandro Bernabei is set to arrive in Scotland before the end of the week to complete his medical ahead of signing five-year deal at Celtic, according to a report in his homeland.

Celtic have been joined in the race to sign Connor Barron from Aberdeen with two Serie A clubs tracking the Scotland U21s star.