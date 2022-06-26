Man Utd rejected Barcelona request for Harry Maguire swap included in Frenkie de Jong deal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have rejected a sensational request from Barcelona for England defender Harry Maguire to be included in any deal to sign midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Liverpool are confident they will be able to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

Tottenham have opened talks with RB Leipzig over a deal to sign defender Josko Gvardiol, but will face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag is unlikely to have more than £100m to spend on new signings ahead of his first official day in charge of Manchester United unless players are sold.

Newcastle are reportedly considering a move for Porto winger Pepe as part of their summer spending spree.

Fulham hope to conclude a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha in the next 72 hours after snatching him from under the nose of Wolves.

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin has told Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola to stop moaning about fixture pile-ups and says there should only be one domestic cup to ease congestion.

Neil Etheridge's future at Birmingham City is in question over a clause in his contract which will give him an automatic pay rise if he plays a handful more games.

Preston star Connor Ripley is set to quit the club and join Morecambe on a free transfer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Image: Gabriel Jesus is set to sign for Arsenal

Arsenal have agreed terms with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and the £45m signing could be confirmed as soon as Monday.

Matthew Wolff will become the latest young PGA Tour player to switch to LIV Golf, where he will also be joined by leading Spanish amateur Eugenio Chacarra.

Two high-profile tennis coaches are under investigation by the WTA Tour for engaging in unprofessional, potentially abusive, relationships with their players.

DAILY MAIL

Nottingham Forest are planning to make a move for Arsenal's versatile defender or midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Sadio Mane's representative has rejected claims his move to Bayern Munich was down to salary demands and says talk that his wages at Liverpool were low are false.

Fulham are closing on an £11m deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira.

THE GUARDIAN

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan is considering his future as an international cricketer because of concerns over his form and fitness.

Fernandinho is set to return to Brazil and sign a two-year deal with Atletico Paranaense.

EVENING STANDARD

Everton striker Richarlison has told friends he wants to leave the club and sign for Tottenham this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed the Man Utd captaincy

Manchester United could hand the captaincy to Cristiano Ronaldo this season as part of a newly-installed leadership group under boss Erik ten Hag.

DAILY EXPRESS

Newcastle will make an offer of a "significant sum" to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen according to a report in Italy.

Leeds United are ready to battle Newcastle United for the signing of Strasbourg defender Gerzino Nyamsi.

THE TIMES

Australia seam bowler Peter Siddle is giving tips to England's women on bowling with the Dukes ball ahead of their Test match against South Africa.

DAILY RECORD

Sunderland are planning to make a huge contract offer to Ross Stewart to try and fend off interest from Rangers in the prolific striker.

Celtic have set their sights on a deal to bring teenage winger Darragh Burns to the club from St Patrick's Athletic.

Ange Postecoglou seems set to miss out on one of his summer transfer targets with Mohanad Jeanze admitting he is likely to stay at Hammarby rather than join Celtic.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Hibs star Kevin Nisbet has been given the green light to step up his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.