Elon Musk preparing £4.5bn bid for Manchester United - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's papers...

DAILY MAIL

Elon Musk is believed to be interested in making a £4.5bn move to buy Man Utd.

Manchester United will be faced with taking a £40m hit on Harry Maguire if the England defender leaves Old Trafford this summer.

Tyson Fury has reportedly held talks with Deontay Wilder for weeks over having a fourth fight at Wembley if his bout with Oleksandr Usyk fails to happen.

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Richarlison ahead of a potential summer move, according to a report.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Christian Pulisic.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

David Beckham has been asked to back various rival bids for Manchester United as the takeover race hots up.

Image: David Beckham is currently co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami

DAILY MIRROR

Jesse Marsch held positive talks with Southampton about becoming their new boss.

Lee Mason and John Brooks could both be removed from next weekend's Premier League matches after the two made high-profile errors while working as VARs.

Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford has been driving a £280,000 supercar - with the number plate for a Skoda.

THE SUN

Wayne Rooney wants a sensational return to English football.

Tommy Fury has confirmed brother Tyson will be in his corner in Saudi Arabia against Jake Paul.

Shaktar Donetsk defender Oleh Danchenko clinically died in training before being resuscitated.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford's "penalty cheat sheet" was spotted on his water bottle during their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Monday night.

THE ATHLETIC

Youssoufa Moukoko is to miss Borussia Dortmund's Champions League tie with Chelsea after being ruled out for six weeks.

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard is in talks with the US businessman Marc Spiegel over a potential sale, which could result in legal action being taken against the Dane by a rival group he had already agreed a deal with.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Former Brazil star Ze Maria is a shock contender for the Motherwell job.

Celtic keeper Vasilis Barkas will return to Parkhead in the summer after Utrecht confirmed they cannot afford to buy the Greek shotstopper.