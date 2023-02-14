Tottenham owner Joe Lewis wants £4.5bn from any group wanting to buy the club - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's papers...

DAILY MAIL

Aston Villa might listen to offers for World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the summer to help finance another summer rebuild.

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has shut down talk of a transfer, saying he wants to fight for a regular role in the team amid fresh links with a move to Manchester United.

Tottenham's billionaire owner Joe Lewis wants nearer £4.5bn from any person or group keen on buying the Premier League club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains who is behind a possible takeover bid for Tottenham.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic took part in a match for AC Milan's U18 side on Wednesday alongside his son Maximilian, 16, who joined the Serie A club from Hammarby last summer.

DAILY STAR

Todd Boehly talked with Paris Saint-Germain about a possible deal to sign Neymar during a meeting with Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the French capital earlier this week, according to reports in France.

THE TIMES

Manchester United players do not want Mason Greenwood back at the club and still "harbour concerns" about him coming back despite all charges against him being dropped.

Image: Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood

Stoke City's owners, who are worth more than £8bn, have conceded the facilities available to their women's team, who play in the National League Northern Premier Division, are inadequate after fans compared the former home of now defunct Norton United to a landfill site.

Sam Warburton says there is no chance he would have signed the contract offered to current Wales players which has led to talk of a strike, one the former captain says he would have no problem supporting.

A judge in Nevada has ordered the lawyer representing Cristiano Ronaldo's rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga to pay the player around £275,000 in costs after using stolen documents in a lawsuit against him.

THE SUN

Manchester United are said to have "genuine interest" in Roma striker Tammy Abraham if they are unable to secure the signing of Napoli's Victor Osimhen this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erik ten Hag says both Manchester United and Barcelona share ambitions to compete in the latter stages of the Champions League, but their immediate focus is on their Europa League clash.

Erik ten Hag is not ruling out a fresh move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the summer as he prepares to face the Dutchman on Thursday night in the Europa League.

Southampton's decision to employ Nathan Jones looks set to cost them more than £8m, including the £4m payment made to his former club Luton Town and wages of £1.25m per year which he will still be due after his dismissal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Gilmour provides more details behind Southampton's sacking of Nathan Jones.

THE ATHLETIC

Real Madrid are close to agreeing fresh terms with former Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz, who is currently out on loan with AC Milan and scored their Champions League winner against Tottenham on Tuesday.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona are facing further sanctions which could include docked points and potentially even relegation from La Liga, amid an investigation into payments made to a company belonging to former referees committee vice president Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, according to reports in Spain.

THE INDEPENDENT

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds could soon be adding another sports franchise to his portfolio as he is said to be considering buying the NHL's Ottawa Senators.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player From Hollywood to football, Ryan Reynolds talks about his new found passion for the sport and his ambition to get Wrexham AFC into the Premier League.

DAILY MIRROR

Recent Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo was spotted breaking one of Jurgen Klopp's rules when he touched the "This is Anfield" sign on Monday night - Klopp previously banned players yet to win a trophy at the club from touching the sign.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Former Ireland rugby union international David Humphreys is set to become the new director of cricket operations for the England & Wales Cricket Board.

THE GUARDIAN

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday, which is on Friday, by making a donation of nearly £9m to the Make-A-Wish Foundation which grants wishes to children all over the world.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have been urged to trigger a "bargain" £5m clause to buy loanee Malik Tillman from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Michael Beale says Rangers are carrying too many players this season and is planning to cull his squad in the summer.