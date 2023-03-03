Man City to step up pursuit of RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Manchester City will step up their efforts to sign RB Leipzig's in-demand defender Josko Gvardiol in the summer as they weigh up their options on Aymeric Laporte, who has been receiving strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Scott Parker has conceded his time in charge of Belgian side Club Brugge might be coming to a close after an embarrassing 3-0 defeat by relegation strugglers KV Oostende on Friday.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Erik ten Hag has revealed he did not lose a moment of sleep over the decision to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United for the second time.

Burnley are planning to make a cheeky request to fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers for a guard of honour should they have been crowned champions of the Championship by the time they meet on April 25.

Tyson Fury's undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk is "not far off" collapsing according to the British fighter's UK promoter Frank Warren.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Premier League heavyweights including Chelsea and Liverpool are unlikely to be put off pursuing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer even after he signed a new contract this week.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Raphael Varane has emerged as a doubt for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Liverpool after complaining of leg pain in recent training sessions.

Wilfried Zaha is set to move on from Crystal Palace when his contract expires in the summer but he might not be moving far as Chelsea and Arsenal are so far showing the most interest.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool this summer but his agent says talks are yet to get under way with any other clubs as the striker wants to show his loyalty to the club over the remainder of the season.

Lisandro Martinez has revealed he and Manchester United team-mates playfully wind up striker Wout Weghorst by calling him "bobo", the Spanish word for fool which the Dutchman was called by Lionel Messi during the bad-tempered World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.

THE ATHLETIC

Leicester City face a wait to find out how long Harvey Barnes will be missing after he twisted his ankle against Southampton, while defender Victor Kristiansen will be out for a month with a training ground injury.

Football Association chief Mark Bullingham says the body is willing to relax Government Body Endorsement restrictions to allow clubs to recruit overseas players earlier.

THE TIMES

England could give games to spinner Rehan Ahmed and left-armer Reece Topley in the final game of the one-day series against Bangladesh on Monday after they missed the opening two matches.