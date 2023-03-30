Lionel Messi offered deal to become world's highest-paid player by Saudi club Al-Hilal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have offered to make Lionel Messi the world's highest-paid player in a proposed deal that would eclipse that of Cristiano Ronaldo at rivals Al-Nassr.

THE SUN

A report in Spain has claimed Real Madrid have placed Reece James "top of their transfer wishlist".

Arsenal are ready to rival Barcelona in the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque, according to reports.

Chelsea are reportedly plotting to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Inter Milan and in doing so blocking a return to Barcelona.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea will reportedly demand £70m from clubs who are interested in signing Mason Mount this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel while they attempt to sign David de Gea to a new deal.

Manchester City are ploughing £300m of investment into revamping one end of the Etihad Stadium.

DAILY EXPRESS

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani's eye-watering bid to buy Manchester United will reportedly not face any issues with the new and stricter owners' and directors' test.

Tottenham have reportedly identified Brighton's Evan Ferguson as a long-term successor to Harry Kane.

Leeds United could reignite interest in Patrick Vieira and make him their next manager in the summer, according to reports.

The Premier League has reportedly rejected a £15m proposal by Netflix to make a documentary about the 20 top-flight clubs.

Liverpool are admirers of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and could look to sign the central defender this summer if the Blues are willing to do business, according to reports.

THE INDEPENDENT

Tottenham Hotspur forward Bethany England has been told not to give up on her dream of representing England at this summer's World Cup.

THE GUARDIAN

Ilkay Gundogan's agent has denied the Manchester City midfielder has made a decision on his future after repeated suggestions that the Germany international is joining Barcelona this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic's hopes of wrapping up a quick fire title will not be delayed by the coronation of King Charles. Record Sport understands the SPFL have no plans to rearrange the fixture list around three days of royal celebrations which begin with the new monarch's crowning moment on Saturday, May 6.

Lee Johnson fears it will take Middle East millions for the Premiership's lesser lights to wrestle power away from Scotland's west coast.

SCOTTISH SUN

Alfredo Morelos has narrowed his next destination down to two clubs, Aston Villa and Sevilla, it's being reported.