Manchester United to pay Harry Maguire £10m to leave - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Harry Maguire is in line for a £10m pay-off from Manchester United if he leaves Old Trafford this summer.

Willy Gnonto is attracting Premier League and Serie A interest, despite being relegated with Leeds in his first season in the English top flight.

Tottenham are risking disruption to their summer transfer plans amid the ongoing uncertainty over their prolonged searches for a head coach and director of football.

Sam Allardyce will meet with Leeds on Thursday to discuss his future at the club.

Police will flood Olympic Way in a bid to keep the peace between fans of both Manchester clubs at Saturday's FA Cup final.

Arsenal are stepping up their bid to land Manchester United and England star Alessia Russo, after previously failing with a world-record offer.

Novak Djokovic has been warned by the French sports minister that his nationalist, anti-Kosovo message was 'not appropriate' and the Serb has been told to 'not get involved' with politics again at Roland Garros.

THE SUN

Joao Felix could be on his way straight back to England after being offered to Newcastle.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has reportedly agreed a move to Serie A giants AC Milan.

Leeds winger Jack Harrison looks set for an immediate return to the Premier League despite his team's relegation on Sunday.

Lionel Messi is ready to play for Barcelona for free but is being prevented by LaLiga rules, reports suggest.

Manchester United are in a four-club race to sign Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo.

David Raya's agent has warned Brentford to slash their £40m asking price or risk losing him for nothing.

DAILY MIRROR

Prosecutors have heard how Mark van Bommel was held up at gunpoint by a player who wanted a contract at Royal Antwerp FC.

Luis Enrique appears set on joining a Premier League club this summer after turning down the chance to take over at Napoli.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea have granted Manchester City permission to speak to Mateo Kovacic ahead of a potential move this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are planning on signing Dejan Kulusevski permanently when his loan expires next month.

Brentford have appointed Lydia Bedford as the head coach of their men's U18s side.

Liverpool are close to securing a deal to buy back their former Melwood training ground as a base for their women's team.

Michail Antonio says fellow West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca does not suit manager David Moyes' style of play.

Dani Ceballos is considering Real Madrid's most recent contract offer as he decides whether to remain at the club beyond the summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Mason Mount while Chelsea have given Mateo Kovacic permissin to speak to Manchester City ahead of a summer overhaul at Chelsea led by new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Sam Allardyce will meet with Leeds United on Thursday with the expectation being that he will not carry on as head coach following their relegation to the Championship.

Donald Trump will never realise his dream of holding the Open at his Turnberry golf resort, sources close to the R&A have suggested.

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka refused to answer questions about her connections to Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko in a tense press conference on Wednesday.

THE GUARDIAN

The Premier League has been accused of failing to live up to a promise to guarantee match access to wheelchair-using fans.

The Treasury's sanctions police have been reviewing the finances of the Everton Football Club owner, Farhad Moshiri.

DAILY EXPRESS

Newcastle are 'very close' to signing young Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, according to reports.

THE TIMES

Tottenham could be competing with Newcastle United for the signatures of Leicester City's James Maddison and Harvey Barnes this summer.

Uefa wants a cap on the total amount that clubs can spend on player wages and transfers in a single season and is working on a proposal that could satisfy the European Union.

Thomas Tuchel told Declan Rice he sees him as the perfect holding midfielder for his Bayern Munich team during a charm offensive aimed at persuading the West Ham United midfielder to join the German club rather than Arsenal this summer.

Karim Benzema is weighing up a dizzying offer from Saudi Arabia, with Real Madrid already drawing up contingency plans to replace the striker - including a potential move for Harry Kane.

SCOTTISH SUN

Jose Cifuentes' transfer to Rangers will almost certainly be completed soon, according to a report.

Newcastle United are targeting Celtic full-back Mitchel Frame, according to reports.