Newcastle believe they are in 'pole position' to sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Newcastle United believe they are in pole position to sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal this summer.

Ajax and Dutch defender Jurrien Timber was spotted at Wembley during the FA Cup final. The 21-year-old was subject to multiple bids from Manchester United last summer.

Steven Gerrard could be in line for a return this summer, with recently-relegated Leicester City targeting the former Aston Villa and Rangers manager.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave AC Milan this summer.

Manchester United have been told they will have to pay £70m plus add-ons if they want to sign Chelsea and England forward Mason Mount this summer.

Manchester City are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro and a deal being completed could see Sergio Gomez leave City for Burnley.

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez believes his team has worked out how to stop Erling Haaland as they prepare for next weekend's Champions League final.

Crystal Palace have offered fresh terms to Wilfried Zaha but at nothing like the lucrative nature of those put on the table by Qatari side Al-Sadd.

Nottingham Forest are eyeing up a move for Stuttgart forward Silas, who they might be able to secure for around £20m.

Sam Allardyce was keen to stay with Leeds United in an "upstairs" role as general manager or by replacing Victor Orta as director of football.

Sheffield United hope to tempt goalkeeper Wes Foderingham into signing a new contract,

Coventry City fancy trying to bring left-back Lee Buchanan back from Germany, where he has been playing for the last 12 months with Werder Bremen.

Rangers are in the clear to make a move for former England goalkeeper Jack Butland after Crystal Palace opted against extending his contract.

West Ham and Burnley want Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo but might baulk at a £20m valuation put on his head by the French club.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Everton have denied reports that their new £760m home at Bramley Moore Dock has rooms tabbed as "panic" or "safe" rooms after a stadium industry source claimed to have stood in one of them during a recent tour.

New York City FC defender Tayvon Gray has been suspended while MLS investigates an allegation that he violated the league's language policy during their midweek clash with FC Cincinnati.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag has been told he will be given a clearer picture of whether Manchester United's American owners intend to sell up or remain at Old Trafford over the coming days.

Newcastle are still chasing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher even though they have already lined up a similar acquisition in Leicester's James Maddison.

Burnley, Brentford and Wolves all have Coventry City's prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres on their wanted list, while the Clarets are keen to sign Southampton's Nathan Tella on a permanent deal after his successful loan spell.

THE ATHLETIC

Barcelona manager Xavi says he is unsure if the club will be able to sign players this summer, saying the club are currently in a "stand by" situation ahead of the transfer window.

EVENING STANDARD

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has opened the door for Joao Felix to return to the Spanish club, after Chelsea opted against signing the Portuguese star permanently.

The Guardian's Barney Ronay and sports broadcaster Shebahn Aherne discuss Mauricio Pochettino's decision not to sign Joao Felix and whether it signals the start of a summer clear out at Chelsea

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Jamie Murray has slammed to state of British tennis after poor performances during the French Open.

Tottenham's search for defensive reinforcements could include a move for Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen, whose manager Xabi Alonso was previously linked with the club's managerial vacancy.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Adrián Otaegui, who is in contention for a place in Europe's Ryder Cup squad, will begin a four-tournament ban for apperaring in four LIV Golf events.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes the performances of Somerset spinner Jack Leach could decide this summer's Ashes.

THE OBSERVER

Tour de France organisers have set up an anti-Covid protocol for next month's race, with riders and team staff banned from signing autographs for fans and teams being forced to eat only in their assigned hotels. Last month's Giro d'Italia was hit by a series of Covid-related withdrawals including Remco Evenepoel while he was leading the race.

DAILY RECORD

Kyogo Furuhashi could move to Tottenham this summer, with current Celtic boss Angle Postecoglou expected to take the vacant job in north London.