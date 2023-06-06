Chelsea leading Manchester United in race to sign Neymar - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea have stolen a march on Manchester United by reportedly opening talks to sign Neymar.

Napoli defender Min-Jae Kim has reportedly bid farewell to his team-mates ahead of his proposed move to Manchester United.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is set to reject the chance to become Julian Nagelsmann's assistant manager at Paris Saint-Germain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth provides the latest on the transfer news surrounding Manchester United, including updates on Dean Henderson, Mason Mount and David de Gea

DAILY MAIL

Brighton are weighing up an improved bid in the region of £40m for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

Tottenham have an interest in Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire as the north London club press ahead with their summer transfer plans following the appointment of new head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Neil Warnock has agreed to stay on as manager of Huddersfield Town next season despite the fact that he will turn 75 halfway through the campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou spoke to Sky Sports during a Celtic training session to explain his coaching philosophy and his journey into management

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United will look to sell eight first-team squad players this summer including club captain Harry Maguire and striker Anthony Martial.

UEFA is not unhappy with Anthony Taylor for his performance in the Europa League final - after receiving a backlash from the Roma supporters following the full-time whistle.

Wrexham are reportedly lining up a move for former Middlesbrough striker Curtis Main.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player ESPN senior writer Mark Ogden shares his thoughts on The Times' story that a potential transfer of Harry Maguire to Tottenham may keep Harry Kane at the club

THE ATHLETIC

Barcelona have been given the green light to register new contracts - and plot new signings - after LaLiga approved their financial "viability plan".

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Brighton are set to demand significantly more than £70m for Moises Caicedo this summer as the race for the midfielder's signature begins to intensify.

Andrea Radrizzani, the Leeds United owner, is set to complete the club's sale to 49ers Enterprises and there is confidence of the new owners being in place within a week.

England are planning to host Zimbabwe for the first time in more than 20 years, marking the resumption of cricket ties between the nations, and could invite the African nation as well as Bangladesh to play Test cricket at Lord's in the coming years.

DAILY EXPRESS

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Broadcaster Julien Laurens explains how Barcelona could make a deal to bring Lionel Messi back to the club

Lionel Messi has 'two undisclosed offers' from European clubs on the table that have not yet been revealed and reports in Spain suggest they could be from the Premier League.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly keen to remain at Old Trafford beyond this season, despite a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia being in the works.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea have entered the race to sign exciting Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga and are likely to sell Kai Havertz after being made aware of the German forward's desire to leave.

THE TIMES

Real Madrid are ready to make a move for Chelsea's Kai Havertz as they look to replenish their forward options after the surprise exit of Karim Benzema.

Allan Saint-Maximin has cast doubt over his future at Newcastle United after posting an emotional statement on social media.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth has the latest news on the future of Tottenham striker Harry Kane following reports of interest from Real Madrid

DAILY RECORD

Jose Cifuentes appears to have handed a nod to Rangers fans that he is heading to Glasgow - once again.

Celtic could have a fight on their hands to land Enzo Maresca with the Manchester City coach also a target for Leicester.

SCOTTISH SUN

John Kennedy has told Celtic bosses he wants to join Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.