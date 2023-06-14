Man Utd pull out of Harry Kane chase as Arsenal are offered Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea are ready to name as many as five players in a swap deal for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

Liverpool have seen a reported £51m bid for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde rejected.

Jorge Mendes has offered Arsenal the chance to sign Ruben Neves.

Evander Holyfield is open to an exhibition match against Tyson Fury.

Tickets for Inter Miami are being sold for £16,000 following the signing of Lionel Messi.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are pushing hard to complete a sensational deal to sign Inter Milan's midfield pivot Nicolo Barella in a deal thought to be worth around £50m.

Manchester United have seen an opening bid of £40m for Mason Mount rejected by Chelsea, but the Old Trafford club are confident he will not sign a new contract with the Londoners.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United have ended their interest in signing Harry Kane, feeling the money it will take to lure the Spurs forward to Old Trafford is unrealistic.

Everton face legal action from Leicester, Leeds, Southampton and Burnley that could run into tens of millions of pounds if they lose their case for an alleged breach of the Premier League's financial fair play rules, which the Guardian understands will be heard on 25 October.

West Ham are close to making a decision on whether to appoint Tim Steidten as their new technical director. The German has made a positive impression during talks and met David Moyes this week.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham could take advantage of Chelsea's need to offload homegrown talent by moving for Conor Gallagher this summer.

THE TIMES

PGA Tour players who stayed loyal and turned down offers from LIV Golf are set to be compensated by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

DAILY MAIL

Emile Smith Rowe is set to stay at Arsenal this summer, with the English midfielder assured he is part of Arteta's plans.

DAILY MIRROR

Ryan Gravenberch has admitted that he will push for an exit from Bayern Munich if Thomas Tuchel cannot guarantee him more game time next season.

Anthony Elanga has told Erik ten Hag that he is ready should he be called upon amid doubt over his future.

SCOTTISH SUN

Brendan Rodgers is on the verge of agreeing a sensational return as Celtic manager.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic striker Daizen Maeda has heaped praise on Ange Postecoglou - and admits his former boss has left him dreaming of a "higher stage".

Playmaker Malik Tillman has labelled his loan switch from Bayern Munich to Rangers as the "best decision" of his career with a permanent transfer still up in the air.