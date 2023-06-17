Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta holds talks over PSG's vacant managerial role - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN

A sensational report has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain have held talks with Arsenal's Mikel Arteta over becoming their new manager.

Marcus Rashford will become Manchester United's top earner with a new £375,000-a-week deal.

Newcastle are interested in signing Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, according to reports.

Lewis Hamilton has been handed a major F1 championship boost as he closes in on signing new £100m contract with Mercedes.

DAILY MIRROR

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford remains a leading candidate to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford, with Man Utd readying a £45m bid.

Cody Gakpo now considers himself to be a centre-forward - and that could be bad news for Liverpool's £85m Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez.

Bayern Munich have issued a hands-off warning to Barcelona and Man City as the duo eye a move for Joshua Kimmich.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are said to be 'very confident' they will complete the signings of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice this summer. The Gunners are in the advanced stages of negotiations with both players and remain strong favourites to snap up their top priority targets.

James Maddison is reportedly open to joining Tottenham or Newcastle this summer as he looks to secure Premier League football next season following Leicester City's relegation to the Championship.

Liverpool have five midfield stars on their shortlist as new transfer chief Jorg Schmadtke is hoping to land his first signing since moving to Anfield.

DAILY MAIL

The £2.3billion proceeds from the sale of Chelsea more than a year ago may not reach victims of Russia's war on Ukraine this year, or perhaps at all, with Roman Abramovich reluctant to sign off the funds.

Man Utd and Man City both have an astonishing 120,000 fans on their season-ticket waiting lists.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

A "world-changing" Ukraine aid foundation left in limbo over £2.3bn of frozen funds from the sale of Chelsea FC is calling on ministers to stand up to the EU over the delays.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea will step up their attempts to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson this week.

SCOTTISH SUN

Brendan Rodgers is in line to finally be confirmed as new Celtic boss on Monday.

DAILY RECORD

Mo Elyounoussi has opened the door to a Celtic return as he talked up the arrival of Brendan Rodgers.