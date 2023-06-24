Bayern Munich try to hijack Manchester United move for Mason Mount- Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Bayern Munich are stepping up their interest in Mason Mount and attempting to capitalise on Manchester United's struggle to agree a fee with Chelsea for the midfielder.

Tottenham have added Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven to a shortlist which also includes Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen as they search for a new centre-back.

DAILY MIRROR

Jurgen Klopp is prepared to let Fabio Carvalho leave Liverpool on loan after the youngster faced a challenging first season at Anfield.

Liverpool are weighing up a transfer move for Federico Chiesa with Juventus open to selling the Italy international forward this summer.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has changed his agent as speculation over a move to Manchester United intensifies.

DAILY MAIL

Southampton are on the brink of signing 19-year-old former Chelsea right-back Derrick Abu.

Saudi Arabia's bid to take over sport has moved on to tennis as the head of the men's tour revealed he held talks with the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.

Sandro Tonali is closing in on a £52m switch to Newcastle, with the final details being ironed out over a deal for the AC Milan star.

Manchester City want to bring PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi to the Etihad this summer and are prepared to pay a premium to secure his signature.

THE TIMES

Manchester United are focusing on other midfield targets, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo top of their list, after reaching an impasse in their attempts to sign Mason Mount.

Manchester City have offered to improve Bernardo Silva's contract in an attempt to convince him to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United are set to move on from their quest to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount after a third bid was rejected.

Newcastle United are looking into the possibility of developing the East Stand as part of a plan to extend the capacity of St James' Park.

THE SUN

Arsenal have slapped a £35m asking price on USA striker Folarin Balogun.

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga, according to reports. The 21-year-old, dubbed "mini-Kaka" has been linked with Chelsea this summer.

Tottenham are interested in West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, according to reports. They are attempting to overhaul their bloated squad this summer under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

THE TELEGRAPH

World Rugby hopes to secure agreement to extend the window for Test matches to be played each autumn during key meetings in London next week which could provide the "breakthrough moment" for a new world league competition.

England's hopes of getting back into the Ashes have been given a major boost with the MCC working on getting more pace into the Lord's pitch

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up giving teenager Alejandro Garnacho the famous number seven shirt.

Kevin De Bruyne will miss the start of the new season due to his hamstring injury.

Sandro Tonali reportedly broke down in tears after learning he was being let go by AC Milan. The midfielder is expected to sign a six-year contract with Newcastle and will complete his medical in the next few days.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool will reportedly hold a meeting with the agents of Victor Osimhen in the next few days. The three clubs are set to speak to his representatives after it was claimed he has decided on a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with the agents of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard which could suggest they are in the market for a new right-back this summer.

Mason Mount's camp are in 'disbelief' after Chelsea rejected Manchester United's latest transfer bid, it has been claimed. The Blues turned down an offer worth £55m on Friday. However, there's still hope a deal will be concluded with the 24-year-old eager to leave Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is set for crunch talks to resolve his club future early next week. The Blues academy product has various offers away from Stamford Bridge as Mauricio Pochettino prepares for his first pre-season at the helm.

Premier League clubs such as Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United may have the ideal investor ready and waiting to pump cash into the club with F1 ownership group Liberty Media insisting they have looked at all Premier League clubs as a potential investment opportunity.

DAILY RECORD

Josh Maja is in demand this summer as he prepares to become a free agent - and Rangers could have the advantage in the signing race.

Brendan Rodgers is adamant Celtic are getting a better manager this time round than the one that won all seven domestic trophies available to him during his previous spell in Scotland.

SCOTTISH SUN

Brendan Rodgers was interviewed for an English Premier League job this summer before being appointed as Celtic boss, according to a report.

Scottish football chief Ian Maxwell has warned the problem that the B-team proposal was meant to solve has not gone away.