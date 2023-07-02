Man Utd readying improved £40m bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are preparing a second bid of £40m to land Rasmus Hojlund.

David De Gea is a target for Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al Nassr as his Manchester United career hits breaking point.

Image: Rasmus Hojlund is a target for Man Utd this summer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed where the Catalans are in the chase for Fenerbache's Arda Guler.

Kylian Mbappe is considered a "prisoner of money" by Real Madrid chiefs, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly requesting a salary package worth €240m (£206m) if he is to join any club this summer.

Gianluigi Buffon has reportedly been offered a lucrative deal to continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have launched a surprise move for Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow, with Financial Fair Play restricting Erik ten Hag's search for a new shot-stopper.

Roma are eyeing up a shock move for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood this summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Watford and PAOK are in advanced talks over the sale of William Troost-Ekong.

Southampton are set to sign former Chelsea defender Derrick Abu.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have turned down a €35m (£30m) offer from Napoli for Maximilian Kilman.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are looking into possible loan signings this summer with Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher both of interest, but they appear to have reached a stalemate in their negotiations with Southampton over Tino Livramento.

Image: Conor Gallagher is reportedly wanted by Newcastle

THE GUARDIAN

The PGA Tour regarded the European Tour Group as an "underinvested and borderline distressed asset" during analysis aimed at facilitating a merger between the parties last year.

United States winger Tim Weah completed a transfer to Juventus on Saturday, fulfilling a dream his father once had of playing for the storied Italian club.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester City are in advanced talks to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

Manchester United have been trying to hijack Barcelona's deal for Vitor Roque at the 11th hour.

Barcelona are in the hunt to sign Fenerbahce starlet Arda Guler.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea are set to continue talks over a deal for Moises Caicedo.

THE TIMES

Image: Andy Murray is gearing up to play at Wimbledon

Andy Murray has admitted he would consider a U-turn on his decision not to play in Saudi Arabia if an official ATP tournament is held there.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers remain in the hunt for Jonathan Panzo but are still to seal a deal.

Celtic target Yang Hyun-jun has refused to give up hope of a move to Parkhead this summer - as he claimed Gangwon has backed down on their pledge to "actively help" him land a move to Europe.

Josh Maja has been touted as a Rangers target and would is available on a Bosman with his Bordeaux contract expiring.

SCOTTISH SUN

Young Boys sports director Christoph Spycher has admitted top prospect Fabian Rieder looks certain to leave soon, amid mounting interest from Celtic.

Celtic women have confirmed that fan favourite Jacynta has left the club.