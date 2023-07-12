Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is leaning towards a move to Saudi Arabia - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Jordan Henderson is leaning towards a move to Saudi Arabia.

Erik ten Hag says the Manchester United captain will be decided by him and not left to a vote by his squad.

Carlos Alcaraz has admitted his father filmed Novak Djokovic in training during Wimbledon.

DAILY MAIL

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Cross and David Ornstein discuss Jordan Henderson's potential 'seismic' move to Saudi Arabia where its rumoured he could earn up to £700,000 a week in a move that would see him join up with Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Ettifaq will quadruple Jordan Henderson's salary to £700,000 a week.

Chelsea have asked for £25m for a shirt sponsor - less than half of the original £60m asking price.

Newcastle remain locked in talks with Leicester over Harvey Barnes, with the Magpies pondering an opening offer around the £30m mark.

Wimbledon bosses will resist calls from Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic to start Centre-Court matches earlier.

THE SUN

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez is trying to convince Roma ace Paulo Dybala to join him at Stamford Bridge.

Wilfried Zaha wants to see more ambition from Crystal Palace before making a decision over his future.

Porto star Mehdi Taremi has dropped a hint that the striker could soon join Manchester United, after posting an image of the United badge on Instagram.

Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign former Chelsea star Joao Felix.

Phil Jones is holding talks with Greek outfit Aris following his Old Trafford exit.

SCOTTISH SUN

French Club Brest could hijack Max Johnstone's move but Sturm Graz are still confident the Motherwell right-back will join them.

DAILY RECORD

David Goodwillie has made an appearance for ninth tier side Glasgow United during their pre-season friendly clash with Pollok.