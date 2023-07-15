Paris Saint-Germain to pounce if Harry Kane pushes for Tottenham exit - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY TIMES

Paris Saint-Germain will move to sign Harry Kane this summer if they can be sure that the England captain would be prepared to leave Tottenham Hotspur for the French champions.

Alex Carey insists he has no regrets over his controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow in the Lord's Test two weeks ago.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Harry Kane has made it 'very clear' he wants to move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich, according to honorary president Uli Hoeness.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Sadio Mane 'fell short of expectations' at the Bundesliga champions.

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has admitted that being booed off by his own fans in 2019 'gave me even more strength' and the chance to 'show my personality'.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

West Ham will target Harry Maguire after Declan Rice completed his £105m move to Arsenal to become the most expensive British player in Premier League history.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been told by Uefa that the cash generated by the sale of future revenue streams - including broadcast deals and other media assets - will not be considered as legitimate profit in their financial fair play (FFP) consideration.

Wolves are submitting a £20m-plus bid for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, as Julen Lopetegui makes a major push to capture the highly-rated England under-20 international.

Leicester are working on a loan deal for Italy Under-21 midfielder Cesare Casadei from Chelsea to further strengthen Enzo Maresca's squad at the King Power Stadium.‌

SUNDAY MIRROR

Harry Kane prefers to join Manchester United this summer but it is Paris Saint-Germain who are threatening to hijack Bayern Munich's bid for the Tottenham striker.

Barcelona have reactivated their interest in signing Bernardo Silva - with speculative suggestions that Frenkie de Jong may be offered to Pep Guardiola's side to help facilitate the deal.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has agreed personal terms ahead of a move to the Saudi Pro League, according to reports.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

AEK Athens are ready to offer Jannik Vestergaard an escape route from his Leicester City hell.

Barcelona are reportedly in talks to re-sign Manchester United prodigy Marc Jurado.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly wanted by three different Premier League clubs.

Chelsea have sent Reece James for a scan on his knee - just days before team-mates depart for a gruelling pre-season tour to the USA.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Everton slapped a shocking £70m price-tag on Jordan Pickford to kill Manchester United's hopes of landing their England keeper.

THE ATHLETIC

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed the club are trying to sign Brondby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Nottingham Forest's restructuring behind the scenes has led to Steve Cooper's backroom staff being strengthened with the addition of Alek Gross as the club's head of performance.

SUNDAY MAIL

Irked Arne Slot has told the Feyenoord board they have to start replacing the likes of Rangers-bound Danilo if they want to hit the heights of last season.

A member of the Dundee United coaching team had to be held back as tensions flared in the aftermath of their 1-0 defeat to Spartans in the League Cup.

Free agent Jonny Evans is reportedly on Brendan Rodgers' radar as he looks to add to the Celtic defence for the new campaign.

Former St Johnstone and Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright is poised for his return to management with Northern Ireland's Under-21s.