Liverpool to be offered chance to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool's midfield rebuild could be given a further boost, with the opportunity to sign Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich.

Inter Miami are in advanced talks to sign Luis Suarez in what would be another stunning signing for the team and Major League Soccer.

Newcastle are close to agreeing a deal for Harvey Barnes as Leicester prepare to travel to Thailand on Thursday.

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has revealed he was upset over Karim Benzema's decision to leave the Spanish giants for Saudi Arabia this summer.

West Ham have Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana on their list of potential targets to replace Declan Rice.

Morgan Gibbs-White will link up with his Nottingham Forest team-mates on Monday after being handed an extended break for his England heroics.

Inter Milan's notorious Curva Nord ultras have labelled Romelu Lukaku as a 'mercenary' and accused the Chelsea forward of 'betrayal' as he continues to be linked to Juventus.

DAILY MIRROR

Ryan Giggs is eager to return to football management as soon as possible after prosecutors dropped their domestic violence case against him.

Dean Henderson is set to join Manchester United on their pre-season tour of the United States after Nottingham Forest attempted to negotiate another loan deal for the goalkeeper.

THE GUARDIAN

Liverpool are facing further disruption from the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal interested in signing Luis Diaz.

Image: Will the lure of Saudi Arabia convince Luis Diaz to leave Liverpool?

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Luton Town are on the brink of signing Marvelous Nakamba from Aston Villa on a permanent deal after a breakthrough in talks over their No1 target for the summer.

Newcastle United have remained in talks with Southampton over Tino Livramento and are believed to have put in a further offer.

Stoke City are looking at a deal for Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers after a move for Wolves' Matija Sarkic broke down.

West Brom midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has flown to Israel ahead of a permanent move to Maccabi Haifa.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the £500bn Saudi sovereign wealth fund and also the chairman of LIV Golf, is due to attend The 151st Open at Hoylake this week as a guest of one of the R&A's main sponsors.

Injured spinner Nathan Lyon has claimed he played peacemaker when the war of words between England and Australia players spilled from the pitch into the dining room after Alex Carey's controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord's.

Image: Can Man Utd reach an agreement with Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund?

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United have agreed preliminary personal terms with Rasmus Hojlund and have spoken to Atalanta over a deal, although there is a gap in their valuations of the striker.

Inter Miami are set to confirm the signing of Jordi Alba, while Lionel Messi will make his debut for the MLS club on Friday, owner Jorge Mas has said.

Aston Villa have made a second offer for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, understood to be worth up to €50m (£42.9m).

Reiss Nelson is absent from Arsenal's US tour due to a foot injury sustained in the Germany pre-season camp.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Rooney believes Arsenal have made some top signings so far this summer and will be close again to challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title

UEFA has asked teams who will compete in next summer's men's European Championship in Germany to avoid flying between matches.

Chelsea attacking midfielder Omari Hutchinson is in advanced talks with Ipswich Town over a potential loan move.

Bayern Munich did not hold back in their latest pre-season friendly as they won 27-0 against amateur side FC Rottach-Egern, with Marcel Sabitzer, Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel all scoring five goals each.

THE SUN

Chelsea are set to sign Newcastle wonderkid Ollie Harrison, according to reports.

EVENING STANDARD

Fulham and Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested in Leicester defender Timothy Castagne.

Tottenham have held talks with Napoli over a potential deal for Giovani Lo Celso, a member of the player's entourage has claimed.

THE TIMES

The head of the Commonwealth Games has said that the federation is considering legal action against the state government of Victoria, Australia, after the shock decision to abandon hosting the 2026 Games.

Image: Where does Alfredo Morelos' future lie?

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has revealed he remains stuck in football limbo and is no closer to finding a new club.

Indian Super League giants Bengaluru FC have secured the signing of ex-Motherwell, Aberdeen and St Mirren talisman Curtis Main.

DAILY RECORD

Jose Cifuentes' summer transfer to Rangers is 'practically closed' according to reports, as the LAFC midfielder is being tipped for big things at Ibrox.

Celtic have made contact with Gremio over their star forward Ferreira.