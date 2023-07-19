Man City lining up Barcelona's Raphinha to replace Saudi-bound Riyad Mahrez - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City could try to replace Saudi-Arabia bound Riyad Mahrez with Barcelona's £40m-rated winger Raphinha.

Chelsea are now expected to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club to join Marseille for free, despite initially wanting a transfer fee for the forward.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester City have agreed a fee to buy Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, with the defender understood to have completed the first part of his medical on Wednesday and the deal is on the verge of being signed.

Image: Man City are closing on Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea have agreed a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Marseille on a free transfer and are considering whether to attempt a reunion with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi after losing Wesley Fofana to a serious knee injury.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United takeover bidders fear the Glazer family won't sell the club after they failed to obtain their £6bn asking price.

Soon-to-be Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been spotted at Carrington on Wednesday as he nears his £43m switch from Inter Milan.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW

Crystal Palace will place a minimum £70m valuation on key midfielder Cheick Doucoure, who is emerging as a target for Liverpool.

THE SUN

Manchester United are reportedly working on a "contingency plan" after deeming Atalanta's asking price for Rasmus Hojlund to be too expensive.

Chelsea have reportedly ruled out signing Harry Maguire after moving on to a new target.

Image: Will Harry Maguire get a route out of Man Utd?

Mauricio Pochettino has poured cold water on the possibility for Romelu Lukaku to reignite his Chelsea career.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool intend to reject any offers for Luis Diaz amid interest from Al Hilal.

Liverpool are interested in Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure as they consider potential midfield options.

Wolves are in talks to sign West Ham full-back Aaron Cresswell.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham's move for Blackburn teenager Ashley Phillips will not impact their bid to sign a new senior centre-back this summer.

Image: Could Marc Guehi make a sensational return to Chelsea?

Chelsea are interested in Marc Guehi after Wesley Fofana's serious knee injury but will continue to weigh up their options during pre-season.

DAILY RECORD

Hyun-Jun Yang is finally set to officially complete his move to Celtic.

Donny van de Beek is not ruling anything out this summer amid links with Celtic and a host of other clubs.