Paris Saint-Germain expecting Chelsea bid for Kylian Mbappe next week - Paper Talk

SUNDAY TIMES

Paris Saint-Germain will open negotiations over the transfer of Kylian Mbappe next week, with the Qatar-owned club expecting to field formal offers from a range of suitors, including Saudi Arabia and Chelsea.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Galatasaray are pushing to sign free agent Wilfried Zaha. The Turkish champions are hoping to tempt forward Zaha with a contract offer worth around £8m per year.

Chelsea have held talks over a move for Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Barcelona's pre-season match against Juventus was called off hours before kick-off due to a virus hitting the Spanish champions' squad.

Harry Kane's wife, Kate, has sensationally been reported to be 'looking at properties in Munich' as the Tottenham star edges closer to a move to Bayern Munich.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United look ready to take up the extra year's option on right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Burnley are trying to agree a fee for Ian Maatsen - despite the left-back starring for Chelsea in pre-season.

Banned Brentford star Ivan Toney is weighing up a big summer move - to a new agent.

Tottenham are stunned after Blackburn slapped a whopping £9.45m price tag on their whizkid defender Ashley Phillips.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a summer move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, just weeks after Manchester United were warned that it would take a nine-figure transfer fee plus Marcus Rashford to tempt Villa into selling up.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure believes his absence from the first team under Frank Lampard was a personal matter.

Manchester United have poached Darren Fletcher's twin sons from Manchester City in a deal worth £1.25m.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Crystal Palace are considering a move for unsettled Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte.

DAILY RECORD

In-demand Celtic star Reo Hatate has left the door open for a move to the English Premier League amid swirling rumours over his Parkhead future.

Frankie Kent was left out of Peterborough's friendly against Colchester to avoid risking his transfer to Hearts.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has revealed he is set to land crucial central defensive recruits with key stoppers Rhys Williams and Angus MacDonald both struggling to make the season opener.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Premier League legend David Silva is set to retire from football at the age of 37.

The ninth-tier football club which fielded David Goodwillie as a trialist could be kicked out of its publicly-owned training centre.

Celtic have agreed a five-year deal to make Maik Nawrocki their newest arrival.