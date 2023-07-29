Liverpool in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over loan deal for Kylian Mbappe - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Liverpool are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a sensational loan move for Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester United kit manufacturer Adidas has issued a statement about "inaccurate" reporting amid speculation over Mason Greenwood's future with the Premier League side.

The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss where Kylian Mbappe could end up when he leaves Paris Saint Germain.

Al-Ettifaq have hidden hundreds of replies to their post announcing former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson's arrival as users sent in pictures of the midfielder wearing a rainbow armband.

Andreas Pereira has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson convinced him to snub Arsenal in favour of Manchester United when he was a youngster.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold is an option for him as a No 6 this season, but also hinted the Reds would be making more midfield signings.

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to throw water at a cameraman before ushering him away in his latest strop while playing for Al-Nassr.

Liverpool are set to miss out on a cool £7.5m as a result of Sadio Mane's move to Saudi side Al-Nassr.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Harry Kane is close to an historic deal to join Bayern Munich should the executive summit between Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, technical director Marco Neppe and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy go well on Monday.

Rennes are eyeing up two former Chelsea players as possible replacements for Lesley Ugochukwu after the teen's £23.5m move to Stamford Bridge.

Former Manchester United front man Edinson Cavani has agreed to terminate his Valencia contract with the view to joining Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

Red Bull Salzburg defender Oumar Solet has told Mail Sport he is open to a Premier League move this summer amid interest from England's top flight.

Daley Blind believes Erik ten Hag is a winner who always develops his players and says he has no doubt Manchester United will fight for the title this season.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is reportedly set to leave the club on a permanent deal.

Newcastle defender Kell Watts asked to delay his medical before a transfer - because Love Island was on.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been ruled out for the first part of next season in a bitter cruel setback that could have implications for the future of Scott McTominay.

THE INDEPENDENT

England veteran Rachel Daly revealed she blocks out the frightening possibility of becoming a victim of the devastating injury crisis besetting women's football and the World Cup.

The BBC has apologised after one of its reporters asked the Morocco captain whether any of the squad at the ongoing Women's World Cup are lesbians.

THE SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Fashion Sakala remains a target for a Saudi Arabian club and could leave Rangers this summer, according to a report.

La Liga teams Celta Vigo and Granada have both offered deals to ex-Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is sweating over the fitness of Carl Starfelt and £4.5 million Maik Nawrocki a week before the season opener.

Rangers are one of a number of big clubs monitoring Sunderland wonderkid Tom Watson, according to a report.

DAILY RECORD

Michael Beale has tipped Ecuador star Jose Cifuentes to take his Rangers team to another level.