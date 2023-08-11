Chelsea set to step up interest in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are set to step up their interest in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, while the Blues are also tracking Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, who is a target for Brighton.

THE SUN

Lucas Paqueta has reportedly agreed a long-term contract to join Manchester City.

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City and West Ham are locked in talks over a deal for Lucas Paqueta and whether a fee can be agreed for the Brazil midfielder to be part of Pep Guardiola's squad this season.

DAILY MAIL

Bayern Munich fans paid £150 for a team shirt with Harry Kane's name printed on the back as they eagerly awaited the arrival of the England captain.

Kevin De Bruyne gifted his Manchester City team mates with custom made platinum iPhones to commemorate the club's historic treble-winning season.

DAILY STAR

Andros Townsend says Burnley made a U-turn on a contract offer 'while he was showering' after passing his medical.

Manchester United are considering a TV interview with Mason Greenwood - despite protests expected at their opening Premier League game with Wolves.

THE TIMES

Ed Woodward, the former Manchester United executive vice-chairman, stands to make a tidy sum from his shares if the club are sold - but exactly how much may depend on which bid is successful.

DAILY MIRROR

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has told 16-year-old Manchester United target Chris Rigg to maintain his "free spirit."

The UK's top sports prosecutor has warned fans they will be punished to the fullest extent of the law if the "profound rise" in football-related criminality continues.

SCOTTISH SUN

Reo Hatate could emerge as a target for Brighton again after manager Roberto De Zerbi revealed he is in the market for a midfielder.

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is being tracked by three clubs, including Manchester United, Hull City and Polish champions Rakow Czestochowa.

Dunfermline have completed the loan signing of Ben Summers - just hours after he signed a deal to STAY at Celtic.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic will push to seal a deal for Gustaf Lagerbielke next week.

Kieran Tierney has been tipped to secure a bigger move away from Arsenal than returning to Celtic.

