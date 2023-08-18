All the top stories and transfer rumours from Satuday's newspapers...

Japhet Tanganga is weighing up loan offers from Luton Town and Inter Milan as he looks to secure regular football away from Tottenham.

Anthony Watson has said that his desire has always been to play rugby union for England as long as he can.

Erik ten Hag has insisted he is happy that Harry Maguire is staying at Manchester United and said the former captain has the qualities to succeed in his style of football.

Gianni Infantino has told women's football to "pick the right battles" in the campaign for equal pay in the sport.

Newcastle are closing in on Chelsea starlet Lewis Hall for £28m.

Romeo Lavia snubbed a move to Liverpool after being convinced by Chelsea's "ambitions" for the future.

Manchester United remain in talks to sign defender Jonny Evans on a permanent basis despite the collapse of Harry Maguire's proposed move to West Ham.

Harry Kane showed his quality with a goal and an impressive assist for Leroy Sane in Bayern Munich's win over Werder Bremen in his Bundesliga debut.

West Ham boss David Moyes has claimed he is currently not considering a move for former loan star Jesse Lingard.

Arsenal forgotten man Alex Runarsson has joined Cardiff City on a season-long loan deal.

Fiorentina are yet to receive an official offer from Manchester United for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to the Serie A club.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is ready to give Arsenal a major boost by returning for Monday's trip to Crystal Palace.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers refused to be drawn on reports linking wingers Daniel Podence and Ryan Fraser with the club.

Barry Fry has claimed Peterborough's multi-million rising star Ronnie Edwards would be too rich for Rangers.

