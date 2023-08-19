Tottenham hold exploratory talks with Chelsea over move for Romelu Lukaku - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Tottenham have held exploratory talks with Chelsea over a possible move for striker Romelu Lukaku according to reports in Italy.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

West Ham's own sponsor Betway reported suspicious activity that prompted an FA probe into Lucas Paqueta after a spike in bets around Rio de Janeiro on him to be booked against Aston Villa last season.

England's Women's World Cup finalists are considering "industrial action" over the FA's refusal to pay bonuses for their achievements in the tournament, scaling back their commercial work when they return home until the row is resolved.

Negotiations between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal over a deal for left-back Nuno Tavares are "becoming complicated" according to reports.

Marcel Desailly believes Kylian Mbappe would be a great fit for Liverpool if he does decide to move on from Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona are looking to sell two defenders - former Spurs loanee Clement Lenglet and US international Sergino Dest - before the end of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United club chiefs are considering a U-turn on Mason Greenwood's future at the club after a ferocious backlash from supporters amid reports he would be reintegrated into the squad.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Lionel Messi could face England for the first time after the FA opened talks with their counterparts from Argentina over a friendly at Wembley.

RB Leipzig will demand £68m from Manchester City if their search for a midfielder ends up with a move for Dani Olmo.

Liverpool sent two club officials to Germany to find out more "detailed information" about Ryan Gravenberch as they consider a move for the Bayern Munich midfielder.

Manchester United have reportedly sent scouts to watch Norway's next big thing, 16-year-old midfielder Sverre Nypan who has already made 19 appearances in Rosenborg's senior team.

Nottingham Forest will have to wait to sign teenage striker Matheus Nascimento as he wants to win the title at home with Botafogo before leaving Brazil.

Newcastle United are set to miss out on the signing of midfielder Benjamin Rollheiser as the Estudiantes player is set for a move to Russia with Zenit St Petersburg.

Emile Heskey has landed a role with the England U18 coaching set up, which could even end up with him working alongside his son Jaden, currently on the books at Man City.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has joked he has no idea how former Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson has built his career based on some of his training performances and says his skills in the "rondo" drill are "disgusting to watch".

THE INDEPENDENT

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin will not be at the Women's World Cup final with the primary reason said to be the length of journey to Australia. UEFA's women's technical director Nadine Kessler will represent Europe's governing body instead.

THE GUARDIAN

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho has a number of Qatari clubs interested in securing his services before the end of the summer window.

THE ATHLETIC

Adidas are set to replace Castore as kit suppliers for Newcastle United after Amazon mistakenly released two more episodes of their documentary about the Premier League club which included them signing a deal with the German manufacturer. The episodes have since been removed.

SUNDAY TIMES

England might struggle to secure the services of pace bowler Mark Wood for the Test series against India after it emerged he is a target for the International League T20 in the UAE which takes place at the same time next January and February.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Arsenal's stance on midfielder Thomas Partey appears to have changed according to reports in Turkey which claim he is in talks over a move to Galatasaray.

Manchester United are bracing themselves for interest in Anthony Martial from Saudi clubs.

Neymar says the Saudi Pro League is already "more competitive" than Ligue 1 and admits Cristiano Ronaldo was proved right in leading the exodus to Saudi Arabia in January.

Jose Mourinho says he did not expect Nemanja Matic to leave Rome quite so quickly, but is pleased the club has reacted quickly to his departure for Rennes by signing Leandro Paredes and Renato Sanches.

SUNDAY MAIL

PSV could be without record signing Noa Lang for their Champions League trip to Glasgow to play Rangers and Patrick van Aanholt might also miss out after he was injured against Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

