John Terry on verge of joining Saudi Arabia side Al-Shabab FC as manager - Paper Talk

THE SUN

John Terry is on the verge of joining Saudi side Al-Shabab FC to make his managerial breakthrough.

EVENING STANDARD

Bayern Munich are set to launch a fresh move for Fulham's Joao Palhinha in January.

DAILY MAIL

Rajasthan Royals have launched an extraordinary takeover bid for Yorkshire which would make the county club the first to be owned by an overseas franchise.

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea star Eden Hazard has dropped a hint that retirement is edging closer in a new documentary series on the Belgian national team.

Bayern Munich bosses have reportedly grown irritated with Thomas Tuchel over his 'erratic' behaviour during the summer transfer window.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England head coach Steve Borthwick is poised to deliver a major selection surprise by starting scrum-half Alex Mitchell for the crucial pool match against Argentina.

Eric Dier has held talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy after being frozen out by new head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Rory McIlroy has promised Europe captain Luke Donald he will behave when he goes on a stag do on the Greek party island of Mykonos a week before the Ryder Cup.

Mark Wood could turn down a central contract to explore Twenty20 franchise opportunities as one of England's fastest-ever bowlers looks to cash in on the final years of his career.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea executives hosted representatives from Saudi state airline Riyadh Air and pitched a potential front-of-shirt sponsorship deal as the club continue talks with a number of companies to grow their commercial revenue.

UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA) have confirmed a new revenue distribution model that will increase solidarity payments to teams not participating in UEFA's club competitions.

THE GUARDIAN

European clubs are seeking guarantees that they will be paid the huge transfer fees agreed with Saudi Arabian clubs in full after a summer of unprecedented spending that has reshaped the transfer market.

Hugo Lloris faces a playing exile until January and a jarring end to his stellar 11-year Tottenham career.

DAILY MIRROR

Now retired, former Manchester City playmaker David Silva is bringing the same magic and style to his new career - as a winemaker. Forced to end his playing career last month following a serious knee injury, Silva - now 37 - is putting all of his energy and focus into his successful winery in his native Gran Canaria.

Kepa Arrizabalaga decided to press ahead with a transfer to Real Madrid, despite the fact that Mauricio Pochettino had privately stressed that he wanted the Spaniard to remain as Chelsea's No.1 goalkeeper.

THE TIMES

The head of the foundation set up to distribute more than £2 billion generated from the sale of Chelsea hopes talks with the government next week can remove a block on the money being spent to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

DAILY EXPRESS

Jadon Sancho has reportedly been given an escape route out of Manchester United with a side from Saudi Arabia said to have submitted an 'official offer' for the winger.

Antoine Griezmann could be set for a reunion with Lionel Messi in the United States after receiving numerous offers to play in MLS. Atletico Madrid are understood to be willing to let the forward leave the La Liga club at the end of the season and he has already received offers from teams.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon isn't believed to have made it to the final stage for the Hibs job as the Easter Road club prefer other options - with Nick Montgomery still the hot favourite.

Celtic are one of only three British teams to have made a net profit on transfers since 2014. And £15m of their £33m total over the last 10 seasons has come in a cash-laden 2023 for the Scottish Premiership champions.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

A report out of Croatia claims that Borna Barisic is being targeted by Dinamo Zagreb. The 30-year old has now entered the final year of his Rangers contract which expires at the end of the current season.