Liverpool and Man City both monitoring West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Liverpool and Manchester City are both monitoring West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd ahead of next summer.

Gareth Southgate has revealed he twice had to convince Kyle Walker not to retire from international football.

Fans have slammed "incompetent" Manchester United for being unable to sell Rasmus Hojlund shirts for over a month. That's because the Red Devils struggled to get a special Danish letter in stock.

United have seen their debts hit £1bn for the first time as uncertainty around a takeover continues.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected the chance to take charge of the Norway women's team.

Gareth Southgate has admitted England looked at trying to snap up Brighton sensation Evan Ferguson. Three Lions boss Southgate says they have long since given up on trying to get the Republic of Ireland striker to follow the likes of Jack Grealish and Declan Rice in pledging their international futures to England.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been mentioned in connection with the German national team job, but his previous comments about the post suggest he won't be in the frame after Hansi Flick's sacking.

Southgate has tipped Harry Maguire to earn more minutes at Manchester United in the coming weeks despite a mixed display against Ukraine on Saturday.

DAILY MAIL

John Obi Mikel has quipped that Chelsea need to 'bring back' some of the club's retired stars.

Marco Verratti is set to sign for Saudi Pro League side Al Arabi after a verbal agreement has been reached with the player, according to reports.

THE TIMES

Manchester United have placed Antony on a leave of absence to "address allegations of assault" that have been made against the Brazilian winger.

Stuart Broad has hailed Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff as a legend of the game and says his presence among the England coaching staff will be an "inspiration" for the players.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Marina Granovskaia has returned to Chelsea twice over the past month, but the club's former director was not a guest of the Clearlake Capital-Todd Boehly owners on either occasion.

Wayne Rooney will have to wait until the end of the MLS season to find out if DC United are willing to offer him a contract extension to stay on as manager as he admitted he "can't stop speculation" linking him with a move to Birmingham City.

Rugby fans have slammed "shambolic" food-and-drink service at World Cup venues across France, with many claiming that stadiums are running out of beer mid-match.

Mick Bennett, race director at the Tour of Britain, has hit back at criticism of this year's race after Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert was crowned winner of the 2023 edition at Caerphilly Castle on Sunday.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United's singing section at Old Trafford will not take part in their upcoming matches against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray after being led to believe they have been classified as a 'risk group'.

DAILY RECORD

Gareth Southgate has confirmed England are trying to steal Elliot Anderson from under Steve Clarke's nose.

England are using Rangers' Auchenhowie training facility as a base ahead of the friendly with Scotland at Hampden on Tuesday.

SCOTTISH SUN

Nick Montgomery will be named as Hibs boss on Monday. A £50,000 compensation deal has landed the 41-year-old from Aussie A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners.