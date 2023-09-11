Manchester United consider signing ex-Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi - Paper Talk

Plus: Arsenal are reportedly set to revive their interest in Sporting's Ousmane Diomande; Jadon Sancho faces a losing battle to save his Man Utd career; Sofyan Amrabat will see his Fiorentina contract automatically extend by a year if Man Utd do not exercise their buy-option next summer
Tuesday 12 September 2023 06:02, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United are weighing up a move to sign Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi as a free agent amid the uncertainty hanging over Antony and Jadon Sancho.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke confirmed his continued interest in capping Elliot Anderson and refused to rule out a move for Harvey Barnes after Tuesday's friendly against England.
Manchester United are at an advanced level of negotiations with US technology company Qualcomm over a new shirt sponsorship deal, according to reports.
Arsenal are reportedly set to revive their interest in Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande in the January transfer window.
The FA is braced for an approach for England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley should their Irish counterparts decide to sack their senior men's team's boss Stephen Kenny.
THE SUN
Manchester United new boy Sofyan Amrabat will see his Fiorentina contract automatically extend by a year if United do not exercise their buy-option next summer.
Gary Lineker has revealed that he recommended Emma Hayes to Leicester City's board in the summer to become their new boss.
Fernando Santos is reportedly set to be sacked by Poland.
Premier League cult hero Bryan Ruiz has been invited to coach at Manchester United as he looks to gain work experience before entering football management.
DAILY STAR
Jadon Sancho faces a losing battle to save his Manchester United career.
The abandoned non-league clash which Buxton were leading away at Scunthorpe in the 96th minute will be replayed in full.
DAILY MIRROR
Sir Jim Ratcliffe insists failure in his bid to takeover Manchester United is not an option as he awaits news on the process from the Glazer family.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
John Terry, the former England and Chelsea captain, is charging fans £100 per autograph and £500-a-head to eat with him on his one-man tour.
DAILY RECORD
Outcast Harry Souttar has confessed his time at Leicester City has been "tough" as he addressed the prospect of a loan exit which didn't come to pass before deadline day.
Swansea City are set to appoint Aberdeen's Gavin Levey as their new head of youth.
SCOTTISH SUN
Ryan Kent has been challenged to up his game and reclaim his Fenerbahce spot.