Everton enter race to sign England international Jesse Lingard - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Everton have entered the transfer race to sign Jesse Lingard this summer after West Ham's most recent offer underwhelmed the 29-year-old midfielder.

Manchester City are looking to extend Riyad Mahrez's contract after his finest season at the club to date.

Tyrell Malacia's protracted move to Manchester United has hit significant complications amid a move from the player to change agents.

Leeds and Burnley have dropped their complaint about Everton's transfer spending, which has now been signed off by the Premier League.

Mike Dean is staying in the Premier League after signing a deal to become a dedicated VAR next season.

THE SUN

Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha is set to complete his £17m move to Fulham after an agent dispute was resolved.

Arsenal new boy Fabio Vieira has picked up an injury before the club's pre-season tour.

The FA has announced that replays will return to the FA Cup up to the fourth round.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jesse Lingard has been under consideration at Tottenham following his departure from Manchester United as a free agent.

Tyrell Malacia will become the first signing of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United reign after agreeing a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

The proposed takeover of Everton was thrown into serious doubt on Friday night with sources close to majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri claiming a deal with the Peter Kenyon-led consortium was off.

The England & Wales Cricket Board was facing a major racism scandal on Friday evening after suspending an official over an alleged slur about England player turned match referee Devon Malcolm.

DAILY MIRROR

Todd Boehly has responded to allegations of a toxic environment in Chelsea's marketing team by promising all employees there will be sweeping changes to the club's culture.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic misfit Christopher Jullien could still move to Schalke this summer after the club's sporting director insisted a deal was not off the table.