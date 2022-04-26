Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder yet to decide next club amid Real Madrid and Barcelona interest

Paul Pogba is yet to decide on his next club as he prepares to leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Pogba has not received any contract offer from United since last summer and is set to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer for the second time.

A host of Europe's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, are interested in the 29-year-old.

Manchester United

Chelsea Thursday 28th April 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

Sky Sports News has been told Pogba's final choice over his next move will be a "football decision", and remaining in the Premier League has not been ruled out by the France international.

If Pogba goes to a European club, it is unlikely he will be offered more money than United were willing to pay when they offered him a new deal last summer.

Sky Sports reported last week that Pogba was hurt by the reaction of United supporters who booed him when he was substituted during their 3-2 win over Norwich earlier this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eric Djemba-Djemba believes that Paul Pogba hasn't shown his full potential at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick, United's intertim manager, said after the game: "I don't think it makes sense to take on and to target any individual person or players."

Pogba was also substituted during United's 4-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool last week due to injury and is set to miss the rest of the season, meaning he has likely played his last game for the club.

Pogba first joined United from Le Havre as a teenager in 2009 but ran down his contract before he had broken into the first team in order to join Juventus.

The midfielder rejoined United from the Italian club for a then-world record fee in 2016 and won the League Cup and the Europa League during his first season back at Old Trafford.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Pogba appeared to be booed by some Manchester United fans when walking off the pitch at full time

But while he has lifted the World Cup and Nations League with France since then, further silverware at club level has failed to materialise.

Pogba previously appeared close to a United exit towards the end of Jose Mourinho's spell as manager after their relationship deteriorated.

Mourinho prevented Pogba from captaining the club, while the pair were also filmed having a confrontation during training.

However, Mourinho was sacked just months later and Pogba was reintegrated into the squad by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Injury has limited Pogba to just 21 starts in all competitions this season, and he and the club will end the season empty-handed again.

Rangnick: 'Difficult to say' why Pogba has struggled

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Arsenal's win against Manchester United

Speaking last week, Rangnick admitted Pogba was unlikely to renew his United deal, and said he and other coaches would struggle to explain why the World Cup winner has struggled for consistency at Old Trafford.

Asked whether it was fair to describe Pogba as "enigmatic", Rangnick replied: "It doesn't make sense to talk about that - right now he's injured.

"But I mean, he's a player that won the World Cup with France. We all know what kind of potential he has and the good player he can be.

"But like quite a few other players, he was just struggling to get his best performances sustainably on the pitch for United matches. This was not only the case this season, or in the last couple of weeks. As far as I remember, this was also the case in earlier years."

Rangnick said it was "difficult to say" why that was the case. "If myself or other coaches knew that, it would probably have been easier to change that," he added.

"But right now it doesn't make sense to think about that. As it seems right now, he will not renew his contract. It's most likely that he won't be here anymore next season."