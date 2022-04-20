Paul Pogba likely to leave Man Utd this summer with representatives in talks with Real Madrid and Juventus

Paul Pogba is increasingly likely to leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season and is understood to be hurt by the reaction of supporters who booed him at Old Trafford last week.

Pogba was jeered by United fans when he was substituted during their 3-2 win over Norwich, after which interim manager Ralf Rangnick said: "I don't think it makes sense to take on and to target any individual person or players."

Several clubs, including Real Madrid and Juventus, are in talks with Pogba's representatives over signing him on a free transfer in the summer.

The France international has also not ruled out remaining in the Premier League.

Pogba was also substituted during United's 4-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool on Tuesday after suffering a calf injury during the first 10 minutes of the game at Anfield.

The 29-year-old will be assessed by United's medical staff to determine the extent of the injury.

In commentary, Gary Neville said it could be the last time Pogba is seen in a United shirt, with the team having only five games remaining as they bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Pogba first joined United from Le Havre as a teenager in 2009 but ran down his contract before he had broken into the first team in order to join Juventus.

The midfielder rejoined United from the Italian club for a then-world record fee in 2016 and won the League Cup and the Europa League during his first season back at Old Trafford.

But while he has lifted the World Cup and Nations League with France since then, further silverware at club level has failed to materialise.

Pogba previously appeared close to a United exit towards the end of Jose Mourinho's spell as manager after their relationship deteriorated.

Mourinho prevented Pogba from captaining the club, while the pair were also filmed having a confrontation during training.

However, Mourinho was sacked just months later and Pogba was reintegrated into the squad by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Injury has limited Pogba to just 21 starts in all competitions this season, and he and the club will end the season empty-handed again.

Senior scouts leave Man Utd as part of recruitment overhaul

Senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

Manchester United's overhaul will not be restricted to the squad and a new face in the dugout as the club's chief scout, Jim Lawlor, and Marcel Bout, the head of global scouting, have exited Old Trafford.

Fixing a recruitment structure that has played a part in a £1.4billion gross spend over the past decade with little to show for it has been overdue.

Lawlor joined United in 2005 under Sir Alex Ferguson, working towards a chief scout promotion in 2014, while Louis van Gaal had roped in Bout as part of his coaching staff before the switch to scouting.

A club statement read: "Jim Lawlor has decided to step down from his role as chief scout in the summer after 16 years with the club.

"During that time, Jim played a key role in the development of multiple trophy-winning Manchester United teams and was an important source of guidance to Sir Alex Ferguson and each of the managers who have followed him.

"Jim leaves the club with our warmest thanks for his significant contribution and our very best wishes for the future.

"Marcel Bout has departed from his role as head of global scouting after eight years with the club.

"A respected figure within and outside of Manchester United, Marcel has played an important part as an assistant coach and in the strengthening of our scouting capabilities in recent years.

"Marcel leaves the club with our warmest thanks for his significant contribution and our very best wishes for the future."