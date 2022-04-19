Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd: Mohamed Salah scores twice in thrashing as Jurgen Klopp’s dominant side go top

Liverpool moved two points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a dominant 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield.

The trio of Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored the first three goals, two of them in the first 22 minutes, in an emphatic performance to which United simply had no answer.

And Salah had the final say, set up by Diogo Jota this time, with his second of the night to cap it off as Liverpool added a four-goal win to their five-goal beating of United in October.

Ralf Rangnick's cautious five-man defence seemed designed to keep things tighter this time but United were overwhelmed from the outset, missing the chance to press their claims for fourth.

Player ratings Liverpool Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (7), Matip (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (7), Henderson (7), Fabinho (7), Thiago (8), Salah (9), Mane (8), Diaz (8).



Subs: Jota (7), Keita (n/a), Milner (n/a).



Man Utd: De Gea (5), Wan-Bissaka (4), Lindelof (3), Maguire (3), Dalot (4), Jones (4), Pogba (n/a), Matic (4), Elanga (6), Fernandes (4), Rashford (4).



Subs: Lingard (5), Sancho (6), Hannibal (n/a).



Man of the match: Mohamed Salah.

The sad news that Cristiano Ronaldo would be absent following the loss of his newborn son was marked with a well-observed round of applause after seven minutes.

That touching moment aside, Jurgen Klopp's side did their job ruthlessly, dismantling United in a high-tempo game - conducted expertly by Thiago - that was too much for the visitors.

Manchester City can restore their advantage with victory over Brighton on Wednesday but Liverpool's momentum continues. In this form, talk of the quadruple is not going away.

How Liverpool won it at Anfield

An expectant Anfield did not have long to wait for the breakthrough, Sadio Mane putting Salah away down the right and his cross finding Diaz who converted from close range.

Paul Pogba trudged off injured soon after and the second came before the midpoint of the first half - Mane the provider with a sumptuous pass for Salah to side-foot home.

The atmosphere was raucous by that stage, only the offside flag denying Diaz another, only the half-time whistle providing United some respite.

Team news Jurgen Klopp made only two changes to the Liverpool team that beat Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final with Joel Matip replacing Ibrahima Konate, while Jordan Henderson was restored in favour of Naby Keita.



Ralf Rangnick made four changes to the Manchester United team that beat Norwich with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Nemanja Matic and Phil Jones coming in. Alex Telles, Jesse Lingard, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo dropped out.

Phil Jones, making only his second start of the season, was withdrawn in favour of Jadon Sancho at the break as Rangnick abandoned the back five, and United improved.

Alisson had to make a fine double save from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga just after the hour mark - the assistant eventually put the flag up but the goal would have stood.

Any hope of a comeback was cut short, however, when Victor Lindelof's pass was intercepted by Andy Robertson, he fed Diaz who set up Mane to stroke the ball into the corner of the net.

At that stage, the front three had all scored and assisted a goal, but it was Salah who completed the rout, Robertson again winning back possession in the build-up.

The Egyptian was too good for De Gea. Liverpool were far too good for United.

Liverpool's stunning win in stats

● Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games against Manchester United (W5 D3) - no team has ever had a longer run without defeat against them in the competition (level with Chelsea between 2013 and 2016).

● Manchester United have conceded nine goals against Liverpool in the Premier League this season, the most they've ever shipped against a team in a single campaign. They've also conceded 76 Premier League goals in total against the Reds, more than they have vs any other opponent.

● This is the sixth time a team has done the Premier League double over Manchester United without conceding a goal, with Liverpool responsible for three of those (also in 2000-01 and 2013-14).

● Manchester United have lost 9-0 on aggregate in their two Premier League meetings with Liverpool this season. In their league history, they've only suffered a combined heavier defeat once - 0-11 vs Sunderland in 1892-93.

● Following his brace tonight, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the first player in Premier League history to score five goals against Manchester United in a single campaign.

● Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is just the second player to both score and assist in home and away Premier League games against Manchester United in a single season, after Mesut Özil in 2015-16.

