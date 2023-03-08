Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea chase Josko Gvardiol - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are in the race to sign Josko Gvardiol this summer.

The next stage of the battle for Manchester United has already started - with groups due in Manchester from Thursday.

Bayern Munich will turn down the chance to sign Joao Cancelo this summer, according to reports.

Eden Hazard has reportedly decided to see out his contract at Real Madrid, which expires in 2024.

Harvey Barnes could hand Leicester a much-needed boost by returning to action quicker than expected after injuring his ankle at Southampton.

Adidas could be facing their first annual loss in 30 years after a failed tie-up with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has left them with £1.1bn of unsold stock.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool remain confident over signing Jude Bellingham this summer - but they must qualify for the Champions League to prise the 19-year-old sensation from Borussia Dortmund.

Mikel Arteta has dismissed speculation in Spain that Real Madrid want to bring him in as a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti this summer.

Romeo Beckham is set to play against Ukraine in a friendly match ahead of England's Euro 2024 qualifier match later this month.

THE SUN

West Ham could target Middlesbrough manager and former Hammer Michael Carrick if they sack David Moyes, reports suggest.

Chelsea have reportedly joined Arsenal in the transfer chase for Napoli's Hirving Lozano.

Man Utd are in advanced talks with Diogo Dalot over a new long-term deal.

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Marco Asensio as his contract talks with Real Madrid have reportedly stalled.

Barcelona star Ansu Fati has allegedly been offered to "half of Europe" by his agent Jorge Mendes.

THE TIMES

Talks between Manchester United and potential buyers will begin this week, with bidding groups expected to fly in to the north west from Thursday while representatives for the Qataris are due next week.

Owen Farrell is set to be dropped to the England bench in a significant Test match for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, with Marcus Smith picked at fly-half in the boldest selection call of Steve Borthwick's reign so far.

Tiger Woods's former girlfriend Erica Herman says she was tricked into packing a suitcase for a holiday only to be told she had been locked out of her house and could not go home when she got to the airport.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Steve Borthwick is expected to take the seismic decision to drop England captain Owen Farrell from the side to face France at Twickenham on Saturday, the first time he has been omitted from a major Test match on form since 2015.

Chris Woakes hopes that his decision to forego another stint in the Indian Premier League to play in the County Championship can propel him into England's XI for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, his home ground, in July.

UK Athletics have handed former national high jump coach Fuzz Caan a three-year suspension due to misconduct.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United officials are reportedly planning presentations on the club's transfer strategy to deliver to takeover bidders.

Wimbledon will reportedly drop its ban on Russian and Belarusian players this summer, meaning the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka can compete at the All England Club

Novak Djokovic is still hoping to play at the Miami Open after reportedly having his vaccine waiver request denied by Homeland Security.

DAILY RECORD

Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez has told Aberdeen he wants to become the next man in charge at Pittodrie.