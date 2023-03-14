Lee Carsley to consider future as England U21 boss | Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard to take over? - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Lee Carsley is set to consider his future as England Under-21 manager this summer, which could open the door for the Football Association to approach Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard about the post and potentially start grooming one of the former midfielders for the top job.

Arsenal are reportedly 'ready to take action' to sign Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Arsenal sporting director Edu has admitted plans are already being put in place for this summer's transfer window.

Tottenham are among the clubs monitoring Watford teenager Adrian Blake.

Barcelona's hierarchy have privately expressed relief at the fact that they didn't lose Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United last summer.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was seen taking free throws in a sign that he is on the mend from a foot injury.

Manchester United will not risk a long pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane with the club aware of the difficulties of negotiating with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), chaired by Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is exploring the possibility of buying a controlling stake in Spanish club Malaga.

Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad al Thani has enlisted US financial giant Bank of America to help decide his final valuation for buying Manchester United.

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, according to reports.

Arsenal are ready to trigger a 12-month extension clause in Granit Xhaka's contract to keep him at the Emirates until 2025.

Marc Cucurella hopes his Chelsea revival will be rewarded with a 90-minute test against goal machine Erling Haaland.

Russia have been invited to compete in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship in June, amid speculation over a switch to the Asian confederation (AFC) as the country seeks a return to international competition.

Legendary Arsenal manager George Graham admitted he didn't know about the Gunners' boozy 'Tuesday Club'.

Gheoghe Hagi reckons his son Ianis could make the grade in England when he leaves Rangers as he opened up on his own Premier League transfer regrets.

Dundee and Partick Thistle are both wanting to sign defender George Stanger.