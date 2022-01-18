Rafaelle Souza: Arsenal Women sign Brazilian defender to make it three new signings this January

Arsenal have made Brazil defender Rafaelle Souza their third new signing of the transfer window.
The 30-year-old centre-back joins the Women's Super League leaders following her departure from Chinese side Changchun Zhuoyue at the expiry of her contract.
Sweden striker Stina Blackstenius and Austria defender Laura Wienroither have also signed for Arsenal this month.
Rafaelle said in quotes on the club's official website: "I'm so excited. I feel great to be here and to be playing in such a strong and competitive league.
"I feel like when I decided to come here, I was looking for a club where I can show my football and show my skills and be in the centre of the world. That's my challenge, to show my football to the world."
🇧🇷 The wait is finally over…— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 18, 2022
Bem-vinda, @Rafaelleleone 👋 pic.twitter.com/0cEICiejwB
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said: "We're delighted to be able to welcome Rafaelle to the club.
"Her international experience, technical ability and leadership qualities make her an important signing for us - I'm looking forward to working with her and I'm sure the Arsenal fans are excited to see her in action."
Rafaelle has made 33 appearances for Brazil, scoring five goals.
Sky Sports to show Arsenal vs Man Utd, Chelsea vs Arsenal in February
Last season's WSL champions Chelsea will go head to head with league leaders Arsenal live on Sky Sports this February, with Man Utd's visit to Arsenal also featuring.
Table-topping Arsenal, who suffered their first defeat of this WSL campaign against bottom-side Birmingham earlier this month, host Manchester United on Sunday February 5; kick off at 12.30pm.
The fixture could have added spice with the two sides also meeting in the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup quarter-final.
Arsenal then travel to Kingsmeadow for a mouth-watering fixture against Chelsea on Saturday February 11; kick-off 7.45pm.
Chelsea are currently five points behind Arsenal but they have a game in hand on the Gunners with next month's London derby shaping up to be a genuine six-pointer in the race for the title.
