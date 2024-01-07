Transfer news: Chelsea close to completing deal for Nathalie Bjorn from WSL rivals Everton

Chelsea are close to completing a deal for defender Nathalie Bjorn from Women's Super League rivals Everton.

Chelsea met the release clause for the 26-year-old Sweden international earlier this week.

The WSL champions have fought off long-standing interest from Real Madrid for Bjorn, who joined Everton in the summer of 2021 from Rosengard in her homeland.

Bjorn now looks set to become Chelsea's first signing in the January transfer window.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, meanwhile, has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a warm weather training camp in Morocco.

A statement published by the Women's Super League club on Sunday afternoon confirmed the news, and said Kerr will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days before beginning a period of rehabilitation with Chelsea's medical team.

The Australia international signed for the Blues in 2019, and has played a pivotal role in four WSL title wins, three FA Cup triumphs and two League Cup victories.

Kerr has averaged nearly 30 goals in the previous two campaigns for Emma Hayes' side, who are currently top of the WSL table with a three-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Twice a WSL Golden Boot winner, the 30-year-old was also runner-up to Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati at the Ballon d'Or awards this year.

Chelsea's club statement continued: "Everyone at Chelsea would like to wish Sam the very best for her recovery."