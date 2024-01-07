 Skip to content

Sam Kerr: Chelsea Women striker suffers anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has suffered an ACL injury while on a warm weather camp in Morocco; the Australia international will be assessed by a specialist in coming days and then begin her rehabilitation with Chelsea's medical team, the club have confirmed

Sunday 7 January 2024 15:44, UK

Sam Kerr scored to put Chelsea 2-1 up but controversial decisions denied her side a win at Real Madrid
Image: Sam Kerr has suffered an ACL injury

Chelsea Women striker Sam Kerr has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a warm weather training camp in Morocco.

A statement published by the Women's Super League club on Sunday afternoon confirmed the news, and said Kerr will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days before beginning a period of rehabilitation with Chelsea's medical team.

The Australia international signed for the Blues in 2019, and has played a pivotal role in four WSL title wins, three FA Cup triumphs and two League Cup victories.

Kerr has averaged nearly 30 goals in the previous two campaigns for Emma Hayes' side, who are currently top of the WSL table with a three-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

ACL injuries were a significant topic of debate during this summer's Women's World Cup after England's Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands and Canada's Janine Beckie were forced to miss the tournament.

Global soccer players union FIFPRO has said increased workload, travel and insufficient rest have contributed to an increase in injuries, including torn ACLs, among female players.

Kerr, a two-time WSL Golden Boot winner, was also runner-up to Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati at the Ballon d'Or awards this year.

