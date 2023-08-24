Mary Earps: Man Utd Women reject bid for England goalkeeper from unnamed club

Manchester United Women have turned down an offer for England goalkeeper Mary Earps from an unnamed club.

The bid was a world record for a goalkeeper in the women's game.

Earps played in all seven of England's matches at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and she also saved a penalty from Spain's Jenni Hermoso in the final defeat.

Image: Earps saved a penalty in the World Cup final

The England No 1 was then awarded the Golden Glove as England finished runners-up.

United signed Earps from Wolfsburg in 2019. She has played every minute of United's league games for the past four seasons and she won The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award in February.

She has one year left on her United contract.

The WSL transfer window closes on September 14 and the season starts on October 1.

Image: England's goalkeeper Earps won the Golden Glove prize at the World Cup

Nike has agreed to put a "limited" number of Mary Earps' England goalkeeper shirts on sale after bowing to pressure from fans over their availability.

England Women's goalkeeper shirts will be sold through the FA website, after Nike's move to stock additional kits from the Lionesses, as well as the equivalents from the USA, France and the Netherlands.

Nike said in a statement: "Nike has secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys for England, (the United States), France and the Netherlands to be sold through the federation websites over the coming days, and we are also in conversations with our other federation partners.

"We recognise that during the tournament we didn't serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad's goalkeepers. We are committed to retailing women's goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future."

The previous decision by the sports clothing giant to only offer fans England Women's home and away shirts - while both of England's men's goalkeeping shirts were available to purchase - was branded "very disappointing and very hurtful" by Earps ahead of the tournament.

Nike originally defended its decision after Sunday's final, which saw Spain beat England 1-0 in Sydney, saying they were "working towards solutions for future tournaments".

That statement was again called out by Earps on social media, while a change.org petition calling for Nike to sell replicas of her kit had reached more than 150,000 signatures before the company's u-turn.

The Manchester United player picked up the FIFA Best award for the world's best goalkeeper earlier this year, as well as taking home the Golden Glove from the Women's World Cup, after saving a penalty in Sunday's final defeat.

Former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch welcomed the decision on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "I find it extraordinary that a major brand got themselves into this pickle in 1st place but now it will be very interesting to see what "limited quantity" means and if they come in all sizes, as I suspect a large number of fans of all ages & shapes will want one."

Twenty of England's 23-player World Cup squad compete in the Women's Super League, with 15 at top-four clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The WSL starts on Sunday October 1 with six matches, including reigning champions Chelsea vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm.

Some WSL sides have already begun their pre-season training, with England players expected to return to their respective squads in the next couple of weeks, before then regrouping for the Nations League.

After the Lionesses' European Championship win last year there were record-breaking tickets sales across the WSL, with many hoping this summer's World Cup campaign will bring even more eyes to the league.