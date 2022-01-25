Jill Scott: Aston Villa sign England midfielder on loan from Manchester City until end of season

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Jill Scott on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season.

Villa were among four WSL clubs interested in signing the 34-year-old England midfielder this window.

Scott, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton, was keen on the move ahead of this summer's Euros after losing her place in City's starting line-up.

We are delighted to announce the loan signing of @JillScottJS8 from Manchester City! ✍️ — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) January 25, 2022

Scott has enjoyed a glittering career which includes over 150 senior caps for England and a WSL title with City in 2016.

She becomes the club's second signing of the January window, following the arrival of Anna Patten from Arsenal.

Villa manager Carla Ward said: "When we heard of Jill's availability, it was a no-brainer.

"To have the chance to acquire one of England's most decorated footballers is a chance we couldn't turn down.

"Jill will bring so much to this group, not only on the pitch but I see her having a huge impact off it too.

"We have some hugely exciting young talents coming through, so for them to learn from someone of Jill's stature will be massive."

Image: Scott has won 153 caps for the Lionesses, having made her England debut back in 2006

As well as winning one WSL title, Scott has also helped Manchester City to three Women's FA Cups and three Continental Tyres Cups in eight-and-a-half years at the club.

City said: "Everybody at City would like to wish Jill the very best during her loan spell and for the remainder of the season."

