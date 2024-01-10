Transfer news: Chelsea complete deal for Nathalie Bjorn from WSL rivals Everton

Chelsea have completed a deal for defender Nathalie Bjorn from Women's Super League rivals Everton.

Chelsea met the release clause for the 26-year-old Sweden international earlier this week.

The WSL champions have fought off long-standing interest from Real Madrid for Bjorn, who joined Everton in the summer of 2021 from Rosengard in her homeland.

Bjorn becomes Chelsea's first signing in the January transfer window.

Speaking to chelseafc.com, Bjorn said: "You will see that I will fight 100 per cent, I want to win every duel and every game.

"You will see some of my qualities with my passing through lines is my biggest quality. I hope that I can help the team with my style of play."

Analysis: Chelsea consistently shrewd in market

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

"You would be forgiven for thinking Chelsea are being greedy - they're regularly accused. The Blues already have a large percentage of the games' best talent and have monopolised much of the domestic silverware over the last five or six years.

"But this season is their toughest test yet. Why? Well, the pressure is on as manager Emma Hayes attempts to end her decade-long Chelsea reign on a euphoric high - only European honours would achieve that - and she'll have to do so without star striker Sam Kerr.

"Of course, Chelsea have options in reserve. This the the strongest, most robust, deepest squad in the WSL, but coping with the rigours of domestic and European competition takes its toll.

"As Hayes routinely points out, Chelsea play more games year-on-year than any other English side, and as fatigue sets in, rotation will have to play a candid part.

"Injuries to Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan this term have probably forced Chelsea's hand but it's true what they say: there's strength in numbers.

"If Chelsea want to divide and rule in Hayes' swansong season they need reinforcements beyond the first line of defence."

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, meanwhile, has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a warm weather training camp in Morocco.

A statement published by the Women's Super League club on Sunday afternoon confirmed the news, and said Kerr will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days before beginning a period of rehabilitation with Chelsea's medical team.

The Australia international signed for the Blues in 2019, and has played a pivotal role in four WSL title wins, three FA Cup triumphs and two League Cup victories.

Kerr has averaged nearly 30 goals in the previous two campaigns for Emma Hayes' side, who are currently top of the WSL table with a three-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Twice a WSL Golden Boot winner, the 30-year-old was also runner-up to Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati at the Ballon d'Or awards this year.

Chelsea's club statement continued: "Everyone at Chelsea would like to wish Sam the very best for her recovery."