Kerry's Killian Young announces retirement from inter-county football

Killian Young is hanging up his boots

Kerry footballer Killian Young has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The Renard club man picked up four All-Ireland titles through a glittering playing career, and steps aside in the wake of the Kingdom's final replay defeat to Dublin last month.

"Today I announce my retirement from the Kerry Senior Football team," he said in a lengthy statement on Tuesday morning.

"After 14 years of representing my county at senior level, the time has come for me to move onto the next chapter. To say it was an honour to play with Kerry is an understatement, I've loved every single minute of it and if I could roll back the years and do it all again, I would in a heartbeat."

The 32-year-old was the last remaining playing link to the back-to-back All-Ireland winning team of 2006 and 2007.

Young enjoyed limited playing time in his final season in 2019, as Peter Keane turned to young stars throughout the summer.

"To my Kerry team-mates past and present, thank you for the wonderful memories," he concluded. "We have created memories together that can never be taken away and can only be understood by us. It has been the best time of my life playing with Kerry and I will take all of the cherished memories and friendships away with me. Continued success to the great bunch of players that I am leaving behind, and I am so proud to have shared a dressing room with you."

Young has been one of the most senior members of the panel in recent years

"I would like to wish Killian well and thank him for his service to Kerry over many years through all grades," said Kerry manager Keane.

"Being a neighbour's child, means I have watched Killian's football progress from a very young age. Killian's knowledge and experience in the dressing room was invaluable for such a young team. I wish Killian well for the future."