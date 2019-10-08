2020 Connacht and Munster Championship draws made as Cork and Kerry to clash

Munster's big guns will face off in the semi-finals

The draws for the 2020 Connacht and Munster Championships have been made, with the eye-catching pairing being the meeting of Cork and Kerry in the southern province's semi-final.

The Kingdom and Rebels met in the 2019 final, with Ronan McCarthy's charges pushing their rivals all the way. For next year, they have been kept on the same side of the draw, meaning a big gun will drop out before the decider.

Kerry will be going for an eighth consecutive title, but the stakes may be higher for Cork, as their qualification for the top tier championship could be on the line given their league standing.

Meanwhile, Clare will be pleased with the draw having avoided Kerry for the first time since 2015, as the Banner come up against Tipperary. The winner of that game will face Waterford or Limerick in the semi-finals.

Roscommon will be looking to retain their crown in the west

In Connacht, a potential showdown between Mayo and Roscommon is on the cards. 2019 champions Roscommon beat James Horan's charges en route to their title, and the two sides will meet once again in the semi-finals if they come through the quarters unscathed.

Mayo will face Leitrim, while Roscommon face the trip to Ruislip to take on London.

Meanwhile, Galway will be heading Stateside to play New York, with the winner facing Sligo in the semi-finals.

2020 Munster Senior Football Championship

Quarter-finals

Waterford vs Limerick

Clare vs Tipperary

Semi-finals

Cork vs Kerry

Waterford/Limerick vs Clare/Tipperary

2020 Connacht Senior Football Championship

Quarter-finals

New York v Galway

London v Roscommon

Mayo v Leitrim

Semi-finals

Sligo v New York/Galway

Mayo/Leitrim v London/Roscommon