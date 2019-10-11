Galway set to appoint Padraic Joyce as senior football manager

Padraic Joyce is set to lead the Tribesmen in 2020

Padraic Joyce is set to succeed Kevin Walsh as manager of the Galway senior footballers.

There has been weeks of speculation amid unrest in the county as to who will take the reins - and since Walsh's departure after five years at the helm - it appears that two-time All-Ireland winner Joyce is set to land the job.

The 42-year-old is considered one of the county's greatest footballers of modern times.

Joyce is a popular figure within the county

In 2019 he managed the U20 side, leading them to a Connacht title, and he has now been given the nod to lead the senior side after he was preferred to former Tipperary, Laois and Limerick boss Liam Kearns.

"Following interviews for the position of Galway senior football manager, the interview committee will be recommending Padraic Joyce and his selectors John Divilly, Michéal Ó Domhnaill and John Concannon for ratification to the management and county committee at their meeting next week," Galway GAA said in a statement.

"Galway GAA would like to thank Liam Kearns for his interest in the fortunes of Galway and wish him well in the future."

Galway will open their championship campaign away to New York next summer after the draw was made earlier this week.