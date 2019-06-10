Mayo to face Down as second-round qualifier draw made

Mayo are looking to bounce back

The draw for the second round of the All-Ireland Football Championship qualifiers has been made, with Mayo facing Down.

James Horan's side suffered a shock Connacht semi-final defeat to Roscommon, and will be aiming to bounce back and secure safe passage through to the Super 8s.

Tyrone fell to Donegal on Saturday, and the 2018 All-Ireland finalists must take the scenic route once again if they are to return to Croke Park. They have been paired with Longford.

Mickey Harte's side have been given a tricky assignment

Monaghan recovered from their Ulster loss to Cavan by overcoming neighbours Fermangh in Clones on Sunday. They have been handed a tough task against Armagh.

Second-round qualifier draw Westmeath v Limerick Longford v Tyrone Antrim v Kildare Clare v Leitrim Mayo v Down Derry v Laois Offaly v Sligo Monaghan v Armagh

The fixture details (dates/times/venues) will be confirmed by the CCCC on Tuesday afternoon. All matches in this round of the Football Championship will be 'winner on the day', if required.

