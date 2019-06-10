Mayo to face Down as second-round qualifier draw made
Last Updated: 10/06/19 8:54am
The draw for the second round of the All-Ireland Football Championship qualifiers has been made, with Mayo facing Down.
James Horan's side suffered a shock Connacht semi-final defeat to Roscommon, and will be aiming to bounce back and secure safe passage through to the Super 8s.
Tyrone fell to Donegal on Saturday, and the 2018 All-Ireland finalists must take the scenic route once again if they are to return to Croke Park. They have been paired with Longford.
Monaghan recovered from their Ulster loss to Cavan by overcoming neighbours Fermangh in Clones on Sunday. They have been handed a tough task against Armagh.
Second-round qualifier draw
|Westmeath
|v
|Limerick
|Longford
|v
|Tyrone
|Antrim
|v
|Kildare
|Clare
|v
|Leitrim
|Mayo
|v
|Down
|Derry
|v
|Laois
|Offaly
|v
|Sligo
|Monaghan
|v
|Armagh
The fixture details (dates/times/venues) will be confirmed by the CCCC on Tuesday afternoon. All matches in this round of the Football Championship will be 'winner on the day', if required.
Subscribe to GAA alerts!
We'll send you push notifications so you'll receive all of the big GAA news!
Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues on Saturday, June 15 with Leinster Hurling Championship action.
You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/gaa