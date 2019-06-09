Dublin and Meath reach Leinster Football Championship final

The All-Ireland champions saw off Kildare in Croke Park

Dublin and Meath will face off in the Leinster Football Championship final, after wins over Kildare and Laois respectively.

Dublin 0-26 Kildare 0-11

Paul Mannion was cleared to play after his red card against Louth was rescinded, and the Kilmacud Crokes star made a huge impact as All-Ireland champions Dublin ran out 15-point winners over Kildare at Croke Park.

Mannion kicked seven points from play, and Cormac Costello fired over 0-9 as the Sky Blues emphatically took care of business.

Cian O'Neill was bullish about his side's chances following their win over Longford last week. The Lilywhites asked questions of the Dubs in the provincial decider two years ago, and were aiming to build on that performance.

While the underdogs did stay in touch in the first-half, trailing by four at the break, the gulf in class began to tell.

Jim Gavin's charges picked them apart after the break, limiting Kildare to just 0-4 in the second period, as they cleared safe passage through to the decider.

Dublin will face old rivals Meath, as they hunt a ninth consecutive Leinster title.

Jack McCaffrey of Dublin in action against David Slattery of Kildare

Meath 3-13 Laois 0-11

Meath's rise under Andy McEntee has continued, as they have reached the Leinster final for the first time since 2014. This has backed up their promotion to Division 1 of the National League earlier this year.

The Royals started brightly on Jones' Road, putting daylight between the teams with an array of scorers. James Conlon was lively, kicking four first-half points, while a Bryan Menton goal gave Meath breathing room.

Before half-time, Mickey Newman slotted a penalty to give his side a 2-6 to 0-7 lead at the break, as the O'Moore County scrapped to stay in touch.

After the break, Meath kicked on. Another goal from Menton gave them breathing space and they ran out deserving 11-point winners.

McEntee said at the start of the year that his two goals were to win promotion and reach the Super 8s. They've already accomplished one of those aims. They now have two attempts to tick the second box.

Mickey Newman slots his penalty

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues on Saturday, June 15 with Leinster Hurling Championship action.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews www.skysports.com/gaa