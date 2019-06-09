Monaghan, Down, Longford and Westmeath progress in the qualifiers

Karl O'Connell of Monaghan in action against Ciaran Corrigan of Fermanagh

There were wins for Monaghan, Down, Longford and Westmeath in Sunday's All-Ireland Football Championship qualifiers.

Monaghan 1-10 Fermanagh 1-6

Monaghan edged Fermanagh in a tight affair in Clones on Sunday afternoon.

An early goal from Ryan Jones got Rory Gallagher's underdogs off to a dream start within the first minute. However, the Farney County did settle, and patiently worked their way into a one-point lead at the break.

In the second-half, Rory Beggan saved a Sean Quigley penalty, and moments later Erne star Lee Cullen was given a red card.

However, Fermanagh did battle on, and while they finished with 12 men, it took a late goal from Conor McCarthy to truly secure the Monaghan victory.

Malacky O'Rourke celebrates the victory

Down 1-13 Tipperary 1-10

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns has stepped aside following the Premier's three-point defeat in Newry. The Kerryman's reign was a successful one, peaking with an All-Ireland semi-final appearance in 2016.

Kearns will not lead Tipp in 2020

Paddy Tally's Down side progressed at Tipp's expense, as the Mourne County made home advantage count. Pat Havern and Cory Quinn kicked three points each, while Donal O'Hare's goal with 11 minutes to go proved crucial.

That three-pointer gave the Ulster side the lead on 59 minutes, and from there they didn't look back.

The victory marks Down's first qualifier win since 2014.

Down took care of business

Carlow 0-7 Longford 2-11

Carlow's summer is over after a ten-point defeat at home to Longford.

Padraic Davis' charges were too strong for their provincial rivals, bouncing back from their Leinster quarter-final replay defeat to Kildare.

Goals from James McGivney and Patrick Fox set Longford on their way, and they pushed on to make their way into the second round.

Patrick Fox celebrates scoring Longford's second goal

Westmeath 1-22 Waterford 0-8

Jack Cooney's Leinster side ran out comprehensive winners over Waterford in Mullingar. The Division 3 champions rebounded following their setback defeat to Laois in Leinster with an 18-point victory over the Déise.

Ger Egan finished with 0-8, as the Lake County blitzed their visitors right from the off. In truth, the contest was over at half-time, as they led 0-9 to 0-1.

They moved through the gears in the second half, and will now be confident ahead of their second-round tie.

Ger Egan led the Westmeath scoring charge

Round two draw

The draw will be made on Monday morning, with the eight round one winners pitted against the defeated provincial semi-finalists.

All-Ireland Qualifiers, Round Two Draw ROUND ONE WINNERS PROVINCIAL SEMI-FINALISTS Leitrim Mayo Derry Sligo Antrim Kildare Monaghan Laois Down Armagh Westmeath Tyrone Offaly Limerick Longford Clare

