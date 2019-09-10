GAA Gaelic-football News

Mayo's Ger Cafferkey retires from intercounty football

Last Updated: 10/09/19 9:25am

Cafferkey was a rock at fullback for Mayo this decade
Mayo's Ger Cafferkey has announced his retirement from intercounty football.

The Ballina Stephenites man played with the Connacht county for 11 years, making his championship debut away to New York in 2009.

Throughout the intervening decade, he became a key member of the side, shoring up the defence from fullback.

During his career, he won six Connacht Championship medals, and picked up an All-Star award in 2012.

He becomes the second Mayo player to retire in the wake of the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin, following the decision of Andy Moran two weeks ago.

