Mayo's Ger Cafferkey retires from intercounty football

Cafferkey was a rock at fullback for Mayo this decade

Mayo's Ger Cafferkey has announced his retirement from intercounty football.

It’s been a privilege to represent Mayo but I’ve decided to call it a day. I want to thank my family, @deeharan , friends, teammates, management, medical teams that helped me through tough times, and all at @MayoGAA… https://t.co/ozYImKcklx — Gerard Cafferkey (@Caffatron) September 9, 2019

The Ballina Stephenites man played with the Connacht county for 11 years, making his championship debut away to New York in 2009.

Throughout the intervening decade, he became a key member of the side, shoring up the defence from fullback.

During his career, he won six Connacht Championship medals, and picked up an All-Star award in 2012.

After 11 years & 104 senior appearances Ger Cafferkey has announced his retirement. He made his championship debut v New York in 2009. He won 6 Connacht SFC medals, 1 All Ireland U21, 3 Connacht U21 & was named an All Star in 2012. #mayogaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/YCQEAw6o3w — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) September 9, 2019

He becomes the second Mayo player to retire in the wake of the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin, following the decision of Andy Moran two weeks ago.

