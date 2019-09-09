Ex-Tipperary goalkeeper Darren Gleeson named Antrim hurling manager

Darren Gleeson retired from intercounty action in 2017

Former Tipperary goalkeeper Darren Gleeson has been named as the new Antrim hurling manager.

The Portroe club man won two All-Ireland titles with the Premier County throughout his playing career, starting between the posts in 2016.

During the 2019 season, he joined the Antrim hurling set-up in a coaching capacity.

"Darren Gleeson has probably brought a professional approach to our set-up," Saffrons star Neil McManus told Sky Sports at the start of the summer.

"We're better prepared than we were previously, and he's brought his insights from being a former All-Ireland winner with Tipperary into our changing room, and that can only be an advantage to us."

Gleeson will be aiming to revive the fortunes of Antrim hurling

Gleeson will be hoping to lead the Ulster county to Joe McDonagh Cup success in 2020.

Outgoing manager Neal Pedan will become the county's first Director of Hurling.

Meanwhile, the Saffron County's football boss Lenny Harbison has been ratified for the year ahead.

