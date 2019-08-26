Mayo's Andy Moran announces retirement

Andy Moran played senior football with Mayo since 2004

Mayo's Andy Moran has announced his retirement from intercounty football.

The 35-year-old played with the Connacht county for 16 seasons, helping them to the All-Ireland final on six occasions but they never managed to get over the line.

During that time, he picked up two All-Star awards and was named Footballer of the Year in 2017.

He announced the news speaking to Second Captains on Monday:

"My career is finished as of yesterday. We had a conversation with James [Horan], just to let him know it's finished.

"I left the Whatsapp group last night. Some great friends, some great memories. That was probably if I'm being honest - it sounds silly - it was the toughest moment of the whole lot."

Moran will go down as one of Mayo's greatest ever players

His final game in the green and red jersey came two weeks ago, when Mayo lost the All-Ireland semi-final to Dublin.

