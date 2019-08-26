Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
Mayo's Andy Moran announces retirement
Last Updated: 26/08/19 6:47pm
Mayo's Andy Moran has announced his retirement from intercounty football.
The 35-year-old played with the Connacht county for 16 seasons, helping them to the All-Ireland final on six occasions but they never managed to get over the line.
During that time, he picked up two All-Star awards and was named Footballer of the Year in 2017.
He announced the news speaking to Second Captains on Monday:
"My career is finished as of yesterday. We had a conversation with James [Horan], just to let him know it's finished.
"I left the Whatsapp group last night. Some great friends, some great memories. That was probably if I'm being honest - it sounds silly - it was the toughest moment of the whole lot."
His final game in the green and red jersey came two weeks ago, when Mayo lost the All-Ireland semi-final to Dublin.
Watch Dublin vs Kerry in the All-Ireland final live on Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm on Sunday.
You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.