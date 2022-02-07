GAA talking points: Armagh back it up, Division 2 stakes rising, can Cork find missing link?

Greg McCabe celebrates after scoring Armagh's first goal against Tyrone

The National Football League rumbled on while the hurling returned the past weekend. This is what we learned.

Armagh back it up

We asked last week if Armagh were the real deal following their Croke Park win over Dublin. One swallow does not make a summer, and it would take more than one National League victory to convince us the Orchard County are primed for championship success.

But Kieran McGeeney's team backed it up with a two-goal win over All-Ireland champions Tyrone.

While their victory was somewhat overshadowed by the ugly scenes in injury-time which resulted in five red cards, it was nonetheless a resounding statement. In truth, their work was done by half-time after they established a 2-8 to 0-4 lead.

Back-to-back wins ease relegation fears, as they look forward to the remainder of the National League campaign with real confidence. The litmus test will come in the summer, but Armagh's stock continues to rise.

Aidan Forker of Armagh rounds Kieran McGeary of Tyrone

Stakes rise in Division 2

The second tier in football can be notoriously competitive. Add in the significance of relegation this year - meaning the teams in question will be given Tailteann Cup status for the championship - and it is even more of a bear pit.

But straight away, Galway, Roscommon and Derry have made strong starts. The two Connacht sides are looking to bounce back following relegation in 2021, while the quickly-improving Derry are eyeing a third promotion in the space of four seasons.

But the trap door looms large at the bottom. Offaly, Meath and Down remain empty-handed after two games, while Cork have just one point to show for their trip to Roscommon and a home meeting with Clare.

The Mourne County's trip to Navan in a fortnight already looks like a must-win tie for both teams. Those languishing near the bottom of the table badly need points if they are to turn their respective campaigns around.

NFL Division 2 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Derry 2 2 0 0 19 4 Galway 2 2 0 0 17 4 Roscommon 2 2 0 0 10 4 Clare 2 1 1 0 9 3 Cork 2 0 1 1 -6 1 Down 2 0 0 1 -13 0 Meath 2 0 0 2 -15 0 Offaly 2 0 0 2 -21 0

Meath have a fight on their hands to avoid relegation

Another flat Dublin display

In truth, Saturday's defeat to Kerry could have been far worse from a Dublin perspective.

The Kingdom led 1-14 to 0-4 at half-time, and looked like they were set for a rout after the break. Ultimately, the Dubs managed to keep it respectable, with the home side prevailing 1-15 to 0-11.

Nonetheless, the alarm bells continue to ring, and Dessie Farrell's team did nothing to silence any of the criticisms emanating from the Armagh defeat.

Next up is a meeting with Mayo in Croke Park - and if there is any team who would love to kick Dublin when they are down, it is the Connacht champions.

Another defeat could perhaps propel the Sky Blues into a relegation battle. While most feel there is enough quality in the capital ranks to stay afloat in the top tier, improvements will be needed immediately.

Dessie Farrell says Dublin are in transition, but he is still under pressure to deliver results

Can Cork find the missing link?

Cork's shortcomings were badly exposed in last year's All-Ireland final, as Limerick ran riot at Croke Park.

Utilising the attacking threats of Mark Coleman and Tim O'Mahony, while maintaining their defensive effectiveness in the half-back line remains a tricky balancing act for Kieran Kingston.

But the management will be satisfied they are still on an upward trajectory. They made the best possible start to 2022 with a comfortable victory over Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Ciaran Joyce impressed on debut against the Banner on Saturday night, scoring 0-3 and he was lively throughout the contest alongside Darragh Fitzgibbon.

All appears rosy up front. Shane Kingston ably deputised from placed balls in the absence of Patrick Horgan, while Conor Lehane looked at home upon his return.

But they may need to add to their defence. Joyce is one valuable addition that will bolster the side, and the Lee-siders' management will be looking at more options in the coming weeks.

Ciaran Joyce starred for Cork on Saturday

No panic from Limerick

John Kiely's side were outfought in a physical contest away to Wexford on Sunday, as the Model County dug deep to prevail, 1-11 to 0-11.

Not that anyone in the All-Ireland champions' camp will be panicking.

Limerick are building for the championship

The Limerick hurlers have been here before. Indeed, three games into the 2021 National League, they were winless. But from there, they won their remaining six matches in the season by an average margin of over 10 points per game.

Sunday was the first intercounty match of the year for many of their big names who returned, while players of the calibre of Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch and Sean Finn are yet to feature.

Next up is the visit of Galway to the Gaelic Grounds. But Kiely and Co will be happy all of their upcoming National League games are more about fine-tuning their summer preparations rather than delivering results.